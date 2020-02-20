Chris Pratt reveals that the film crew discovered frozen bodies in Iceland

According to Chris Pratt, he and the film crew who were in Iceland filming his new movie, The war of tomorrow He discovered that suddenly the bodies of a couple that disappeared many years ago were found.

The couple reportedly fell into an ice sheet of an Icelandic glacier while walking about 8 decades ago and their bodies were found in November.

In the meantime The Ellen DeGeneres show On Wednesday, Pratt made his surprising announcement. Chris explained that, although they clearly did not succeed, their bodies, including their rations and supplies, were found preserved.

In addition, his clothes, dating back to the 1940s and 1930s, also remained intact during all these years.

Pratt joked that he was quite wild, adding that no one was injured or fell into a hole while filming his new movie, at least for what they told people. However, Lara Kristjansdottir, a local journalist, said Icelandic police were unable to confirm their claims, Page Six learned.

While the improbability of making such a discovery is high, it happened before, even in 2017, when the remains of a Swiss couple who disappeared from their farm during World War II were discovered in a glacier about 75 years later. Their bodies were found by an employee of the ski resort.

The bodies aside, Chris has been busy lately showing his trip to Iceland on his social media account. Pratt and his double posted photos and videos of each driving around a glacier on their snowmobiles.

Reportedly, the actor will appear in a new military film in which he co-stars alongside JK Simmons and Yvonne Strahovski. Its launch is scheduled for Christmas 2020. While Pratt's career has lasted for years, the star is perhaps the most famous for his role in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which made it a family name.

In addition, the actor was married to Anna Faris for several years, a relationship that supposedly adored the press and the public.



