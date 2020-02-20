Chris Froome: Tour de France winner enjoying & # 39; second chance & # 39; in the UAE Tour | Cycling news

"It will be a great relief to be back in the squad again. It feels like I have been given a second chance to return to professional careers after a crash like that."
Chris Froome feels he has been given a "second chance,quot; in his
race while preparing to return to compete in the UAE Tour this weekend.
The four-time Tour de France champion will be competing for the first time since his fatal accident at the Criterium du Dauphine last June.
"It's all I've thought about for months: running again," said Froome, who suffered a broken hip, fractured femur, broken elbow and broken ribs as part of a catalog of injuries when he left his time trial bike in
High speed last summer.
"It will be a great relief to be back in the squad again. It feels like I have been given a second chance to return to professional careers after a crash like that. I am definitely not taking that for granted."
Froome, which intends to develop gradually for the Tour de France this summer, will seek to play a supporting role in the UAE Tour as part of a Team Ineos team that also includes the recent signing Andrey Amador and the Irish Eddie Dunbar
"The year has gone incredibly well so far, but having said that I still need to handle expectations," said Froome.
"I'm still quite far from where I was in Dauphine before the accident. It will take me some time to get back to that way."
The seven-day UAE Tour begins on Sunday with a stage that begins and ends in Dubai, while the second stage on Monday includes the hard test of the climb to Hatta Dam.
"This is a great way to start my season," Froome added.
"It's a race that I missed last year and I really hoped to do it. It should be a good place to try my legs and go back to the squad again."
"I hope I can do a job for the team and we can try to get the best possible result."