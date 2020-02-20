Chris Brown's daughter's royalty sings Justin Bieber's “ 10,000 hours '' in a new video and fans are super impressed by his talent.

At this point, even though he is only 5 years old, there is no doubt that Royalty Brown has inherited his father's musical talent! Chris Brown's daughter was singing Justin Bieber's 10,000 hours in a video that her mother, Nia Guzman, shared on the little girl's Instagram page and did such a good job that fans were moved.

It really seems that Royalty could be following in her father's footsteps as she grows when choosing a career.

The video shows her sitting in a chair in front of her mother and singing the sweet ballad.

Little Royalty not only impressed with her great voice and performance skills, but she also looked super cute and pretty in her camouflage jumpsuit and black shirt, her long curly hair looked naturally perfect as always.

The girl sang the song's chorus at the beginning before she really improvised a bit, inventing her own lyrics.

Interestingly, he began singing about his mother asking him to wash the dishes.

However, according to his freestyle song, Royalty "had to go to work."

Before you know it, Justin's ballad became a completely new song about Royalty's mother and how much it means to her. Aww …

The proud mother was definitely moved and only had to share the sweet moment with the world.

In the caption, Nia wrote: "I LOVE YOU MY BABY … MY REALITY (heart emoji)".

Meanwhile, fans couldn't believe what they saw and heard!

They were definitely impressed by Royalty singing skills and the sweet freestyle dedicated to their mother.

These are some of his reactions: "This is all." / "Yes, Roro sing it baby." / "That beautiful!"

This is not even the first time that Royalty shows its great voice, demonstrating that it has a future in the music industry if it wishes when it grows up.



