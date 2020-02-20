Chris Brown's baby's mother, Ammika Harris, leaves nothing to the imagination in a new photo with Aeko: the model also shares the drastic measures she takes to protect her son

Ammika Harris, 26, happily celebrates Aeko's important milestone: the baby is officially three months old.

Chris Brown's baby mom came to social media, where he posted a very sexy photo. In the portrait, Ammika is topless while holding her baby to hide her chest.

The model decided to deactivate the comments below the photo, and a fan asked: “Why do you turn off your comments when you publish your baby? Hahaha

Ammika replied: "Because I don't want to beat people to * s 😘. SAFE YOUR LOL."

A fan said: “People always mention the color of their skin. That's why … so sad that it shouldn't be a problem … it's a mixed and beautiful baby. To protect your child from the harsh words of this world. Too often, we like to believe that "they are just words,quot;, but we don't realize that those words have power. What is said can quickly become your reality without your consent. @ammikaaa, you're doing the right thing. "

Another follower revealed: “He is so adorable and perfect, and looks like his DAD. Comments are off because we have to protect our sanity. After all, everyone has protection behind all screens, so they say whatever. Sometimes I want to slap everyone in order to imagine how he feels. You are all sick. Blessings Ammika 🙏🏾 ".

A third sponsor responded: “Regardless of what you wrote, she knew what you meant. 😂😂😂 Your son is beautiful !!! Only an enemy would have something negative to say about a baby. Do not listen to them. They have a mental illness. Okay, mom protects your baby at all times from what I feel for mine Dios Oh my God, she looks like her dad! 🥰❤️ "

A source spoke with Hollywood life and said that Chris and Ammika are committed to being parents of their son Aeko: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at this time, and is still in Germany at this time with Aeko." It is not clear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, sending text messages, sending photos and videos, etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

The source added: "Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished his tour, so he's enjoying some downtime, but he's always working on something behind scene,quot;. Ammika loves Chris's mother and they have a great relationship. They also update often so Ammika can keep Chris's mother up to date with everything related to Aeko. "

Ad

The little clan is handling things very well.



Post views:

0 0