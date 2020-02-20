China expels foreign journalists as coronavirus deaths increase | China news

%MINIFYHTML30e3aafa012f999e0eb9899782e1fd1711% %MINIFYHTML30e3aafa012f999e0eb9899782e1fd1712%

Beijing, China – China ordered the expulsion of three reporters from the Wall Street Journal as criticism of the coronavirus outbreak in the country increases, which so far has killed more than 2,000 people and infected about 75,000 more.

The order, which intensifies Beijing's tense relations with foreign media, arrived late Wednesday after the Foreign Ministry accused the publication of racism by publishing an opinion article with the headline: China is the real man sick of Asia.

"The Chinese people do not welcome the media that publish racist statements and slander China for malicious attacks," Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference.

Plus:

Is he First time in the country that several members of a foreign media organization were ordered to leave simultaneously.

However, the deputy director of the Beijing office of the newspaper, Josh Chin, and journalists Chao Deng and Philip Wen did not participate in the drafting of the opinion article that Beijing considered offensive. Like most media organizations, the opinion section of the publication and the news department operate separately.

In a statement, the Foreign Correspondents Club of China said the decision was an "extreme and obvious attempt by the Chinese authorities to intimidate foreign news organizations by retaliating against their correspondents in China."

Talking about the coronavirus, but at what cost? The | Listening post

Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator at the Committee for the Protection of Journalists, said the expulsion made China "less like a power of increasing confidence than a thin-skinned thug."

"During a global health emergency, it is counterproductive for Chinese authorities to limit the flow of news and information," Butler added, while asking Beijing to "immediately restore,quot; the press credentials of the three journalists.

In recent days, China has also arrested legal activist Xu Zhiyong, after accusing the government of covering up facts about the outbreak, a measure critics say reflects the government's overall effort to control the narrative.

Retaliation against the United States?

Despite the reason given by the government, namely that the opinion article "deeply hurt the feelings of the Chinese people," most Chinese observers believe it could be a reprisal against the United States.

Just one day earlier, the US State Department designated the five most prominent news organizations in China, Xinhua, China Daily, The People's Daily, CGTN and China Radio, as "foreign missions,quot;, placing them in the same position as diplomats.

"The expulsions of the WSJ (in reality) were not motivated by the head of the & # 39; Sick Man of Asia & # 39 ;, but by the reclassification of Chinese state media, and the WSJ was already in the line of fire,quot;, James Palmer, senior editor of Foreign Policy Magazine published on social networks.

Beijing said the opinion article published in The Wall Street Journal has & # 39;deeply hurt the feelings of the Chinese & # 39;Carlos García Rawlins / Reuters)

Other journalists working on Chinese affairs shared the same sentiment.

"(What) everyone should understand is that if (it were not) this WSJ opinion holder, it would have been something else in 2020," said Melissa Chan, a former Al Jazeera correspondent in Beijing, whose press visa renewal was rejected , probably about a documentary about China's slave labor.

"China was going to do something, and I just had to wait for an opportunity," he wrote on social media.

Last year, China also revoked the press credentials of the Journal's Chinese correspondent, Chun Han Wong.

Censorship of social networks

As China continues to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, the ruling Communist Party also seems to be picking up its old playbook pointing to news publications and independent voices covering the epidemic.

Several medical workers told Al Jazeera that hospital managers had forbidden them to talk to the media.

A growing number of social media posts were also censored and deleted in recent days.

Is China losing control of the coronavirus outbreak? I Inside Story

Masters, a well-known online platform that publishes work by independent observers, was also closed by the government.

As of Wednesday, February 19, subscribers could no longer access the official website or their WeChat account, which sends selected articles on Chinese culture and politics.

"I can't believe that Masters has been torn down! Eight years of unwavering support from writers and editors, it's all gone!" An avid visitor to the platform told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions.

& # 39; Death of the media & # 39;

"Doesn't the government think if this type of oppression works? Have we not paid enough price for the lack of press freedom?"

"All this for just one article? How thin is the government?"

He was referring to an article called, 50 days after the outbreak of coronavirus, the entire Chinese nation is having the consequence of the death of the media.

In the article, the author explained how the lack of transparency of the media in China contributed to the current disorder. It was the last article published on the online site before it closed.

Jia Xuan, Masters editor, lamented the "death,quot; of the publication and said the vision of the platform was to "expand the limits of speech." "Masters was born for those big problems in our society and also died for the same."

A growing number of social media posts that criticize the government have been censored or deleted in recent days (File: Tingshu Wang / Reuters)

And as China strengthens its control over how the epidemic is being covered at home, it is also expanding its efforts to reshape the narrative abroad.

On February 18, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal issued a statement denouncing the Kathmandu Post for "defame,quot; the Chinese government.

The English-language newspaper based in the Nepalese capital published an opinion article called China & # 39; s Secrecy has greatly worsened the coronavirus crisis, with an illustration showing Mao Zedong, the late leader of China, with a surgical mask.

In response, the embassy warned: "The Chinese embassy in Nepal has made solemn representations before the newspaper and before itself and reserves the right to take additional measures," referring to the editor in chief, Anup Kaphle.

In response, Kaphle said the statement had gone "beyond the reach of the embassy," and that it could be "perceived as a direct threat to the right of the Nepalese people to a free press, freedom of opinion and freedom of expression." .