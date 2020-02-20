Charges: A man raped a teenager twice after threatening to distribute compromising photos online – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Twin Cities man is accused of raping a teenage girl whom he found online while pretending to be a high school student and forcing her to meet him threatening to distribute compromising photos to his classmates.

Muhammed Abdulamer, 26, of Andover, is charged with a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, court documents presented last week in Anoka County show. If convicted of the charges, he faces decades in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, the 15-year-old victim told investigators that he met Abdulamer last fall on Snapchat, where he pretended to be a 16-year-old student at his school who received the nickname "Moe." The two exchanged messages and finally exchanged intimate photos.

After the victim sent Moe images of herself in her underwear, he asked to meet her in person. When the victim refused to meet, Moe threatened to distribute the compromising images to the victim's classmates.

Since he didn't want his classmates to see the images, he agreed to meet Moe in a park in Ramsey on September 21. She told investigators that when she saw Abdulamer he immediately realized that he was not a teenager.

She said Abdulamer told her she would have to have sex with him if she wanted him to erase the images, according to the complaint. He said Abdulamer took her to a nearby empty park and raped her, covering her mouth while crying.

Later, after stopping at a service station and leaving the victim near his home, Abdulamer sent a text message to the victim, asking if he liked what happened, according to the complaint. When the victim said no, he said he would have to have sex with him again the next day if he wanted the compromising photos deleted.

The victim told police he met Abdulamer again on September 22, when he raped her for the second time.

After the second assault, Abdulamer sent a text message to the victim, suggesting that they should leave, according to the complaint. She said no and blocked it from her phone. She told the police that at that time she didn't care if the images were published.

The victim finally told her parents what had happened, and the investigators found images of the service station that showed the victim in a car with Abdulamer. While executing a search warrant, the police also found a semen stain inside his car.

In an interview with researchers, Abdulamer admitted having used the nickname "Moe,quot; on Snapchat, but denied having talked to girls online or having sex with someone in his car.

Abdulamer was arrested last week. He remains in the Anoka County jail.