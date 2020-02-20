Celebrities react to the death of pop smoke

Less than 24 hours after the death of rapper Pop Smoke, and celebratory tributes continue to arrive.

The world was stunned on Wednesday after the murder of Pop Smoke was learned. And although we know he was killed during an invasion of his home in Hollywood Hills, there is little else that has been made available to the public.

Pop Smoke was very dear to his famous companions. These are some of the tributes to Pop Smoke.

Pop was a rapper and composer. In April 2019, he released the song "Welcome to the Party," the lead single of his debut mixtape Meet the Woo, which was released in July 2019.

"Welcome to the Party,quot; became two remixes with Nicki Minaj and Skepta in August 2019. In October 2019, he introduced American rapper Lil Tjay in his single "War." In December 2019, he introduced the American rapper Calboy in his single "100k on a Coupe,quot; and also collaborated with the American rapper Travis Scott a few weeks later on the song "Gatti,quot;, from the compilation album of Scott and his members of Cactus Jack, JackBoys. (2019)