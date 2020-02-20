Car Chase, confrontation in San Diego comes after bank robbery in Riverside – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – A robbery at an armed bank in Riverside became a car chase and a confrontation near the Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego on Thursday.

An armed man robbed Provident Bank on Van Buren Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, which caused a police chase on Highway 215 southbound. The persecution ended in front of the Rady Children's Hospital, and the suspect refused to get out of his car.

The suspect called 911 at a time shortly after the persecution began and threatened to commit suicide, police said.

A shot was heard from the car at some point, and police confirmed that the suspect was shot. The police have not revealed any details about their condition.

The hospital was forced to refuse new patients for hours, but it has been reopened.