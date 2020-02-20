Cancer-causing chemist found at Oakland McClymonds High School; Campus closed for testing – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML24f6edaa88f8c1cef6778d647c707cc211% %MINIFYHTML24f6edaa88f8c1cef6778d647c707cc212%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A leaching and carcinogenic chemical was found at McClymonds High School in Oakland, causing temporary campus closure, according to authorities.

The Oakland Unified School District announced the temporary closure of the McClymonds to analyze chemical trichlorethylene (TCE), which was found in groundwater beneath the campus.

The district said the school's drinking water was not affected, but air tests will be conducted at the school to determine if the chemist is reaching student areas. The campus will be closed until next week and district officials were in the process of trying to find an alternative location for classes.

It is believed that the TCE comes from an external site, possibly a nearby business. District spokesman John Sasaki said during a press conference at the school that there are at least three locations in the West Oakland neighborhood near McClymonds that are dealing with high levels of TCE.

"What we discovered was that this TCE had gotten into the groundwater and is below us, below where we stand at the moment," Sasaki said. “Therefore, we are concerned that it may be vaporizing, that is, filtering through the ground, leaving the ground and entering the air in particular, in our buildings. That's why we are very worried right now. "

It was not known how long the problem has been going on. Sasaki said the state had tested the location several years ago to detect contaminants and was accused of remedying any problem, but it was not clear if the state had dealt with any contamination problem.

School officials also said they were concerned about the effect of TCE on school residents.

“This is West Oakland, so there is a history of environmental injustice, of racial injustice that occurs in this community. So these are places where there are leaks, there are landfills, there are things so they are not healthy for our community, "said Jumoke Hinton Hodge, District 3 Director of the Oakland Board of Education." And this is a moment and an opportunity. for us to organize and really work to make sure that future generations and these generations that are here with us are healthy and safe. "

TCE is carcinogenic to humans and is primarily used as a solvent to remove fat from metal parts. The chemical is also found in adhesives and paint removers.

Exposure to TBI can cause skin and eye irritation, with higher concentrations leading to more serious complications, such as nausea, headaches and liver damage.

McClymonds has recently seen that a handful of students and alumni developed cancer, including high-profile cases Darryl Aikens, a McClymonds soccer player who died of leukemia a month after graduating in 2017, as well as 2018 graduate Ramone Sanders who He died of cancer. last fall Sanders played soccer at Laney College when he broke his leg and it was discovered that he had bone cancer that spread to his lungs.

Authorities have not linked cancer cases in McClymonds with the current discovery of TCE.