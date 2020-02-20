Camila Cabello gives Vogue 73 questions on an English tour

Camila Cabello Call the English countryside your home while working on the musical remake of Cinderella. In fact, his temporary residence seems taken from a fairy tale.
The 22-year-old singer takes a tour of the property tofashionThe 73 questions.
It is no secret that Cabello is delighted to play the classic character.
"Cinderella inspires me," she says during the interview. "I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and believes in love and believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can."
Of course, she still has her music. In a moment, Cabello tells him fashion how he writes a song and how he knows when a melody is completed.
"You only know it," he explains. "It's like falling in love. You know when you love that person, you know? You can feel when the puzzle fits, and it's perfect and you've captured everything. You've painted everything as a perfect picture. And then you can know when it's off and you need to work more on it ".
Speaking of love, the Grammy-nominated three times released her second studio album, Romance, at the end of last year.
"I've always been thinking a lot about romance," she says. "I am definitely a desperate romantic. I love love."
But do you have to be in love to write a love song?
"Not necessarily," says Cabello. "But I think when you're in love, the detail you get in the songs is … nobody can invent that in your imagination, you know? The way the person's shirt smelled, the expression on his face, the way he that heaven looked at that night. Those details have to come from real life. "
Hair has recently been news for its relationship with Shawn mendes. However, the "Havana,quot; star states that "never,quot; reads anything about herself in the press.
"Because it just hurts," she says. "My soul hurts, and I know that if I want to be happy and if I want to be myself and be true to myself and people, I know I can't read those things about myself because, how could it not be?" it would hurt everyone and anyone. "
In addition to talking about his film and music, Cabello shares some fun facts about curiosities, including the only food he has to have at each meal.
"Actually like a banana with every meal. No matter what," she says. "It doesn't matter if it's pasta, a sandwich, rice and beans, scrambled eggs, pancakes, pizza. I eat bananas with everything."
To see his full interview, and more of the beautiful house, check out Vogue & # 39; s video above.