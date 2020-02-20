Camila Cabello gives Vogue 73 questions on an English tour

Camila Cabello Call the English countryside your home while working on the musical remake of Cinderella. In fact, his temporary residence seems taken from a fairy tale.

The 22-year-old singer takes a tour of the property tofashionThe 73 questions.

It is no secret that Cabello is delighted to play the classic character.

"Cinderella inspires me," she says during the interview. "I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and believes in love and believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can."

Of course, she still has her music. In a moment, Cabello tells him fashion how he writes a song and how he knows when a melody is completed.

"You only know it," he explains. "It's like falling in love. You know when you love that person, you know? You can feel when the puzzle fits, and it's perfect and you've captured everything. You've painted everything as a perfect picture. And then you can know when it's off and you need to work more on it ".