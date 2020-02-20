Cameron Norrie leaves Delray Beach Open; Benoit Paire beaten in Marseille | Tennis news

The British Cameron Norrie knocked out; Simona Halep travels the distance in her first competitive action since losing to Garbine Muguruza in the semifinals of the Australian Open last month.





Cameron Norrie left Delray Beach Open

Cameron Norrie is out of the Delray Beach Open after a loss in straight sets against American Brandon Nakashima.

Despite a strong start from the Briton, Nakashima fed on a local vocal crowd to take the first set before winning the second comfortably for a 7-5 and 6-2 victory.

Nakashima will join his countryman Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals after the fourth seed had few problems against the American Mackenzie McDonald in a 6-3 and 6-4 victory.

It was a day of mixed results for the Americans, with Ryan Harrison and Noah Rubin in the round of 16.

Rubin could do little in a 6-1, 6-2 loss to Japan Yoshihito Nishioka while a second fight was not enough for Harrison to advance against South Korea Soonwoo Kwon.

Thiago Monteiro fell to Hungarian Atila Balazs

In the Rio Open, local favorite Thiago Monteiro let the victory slip from his hands as he fell Atila Balazs 1-6 6-1 6-4.

In a battle of the Spaniards, Pedro Martinez He cut Pablo Andujar 6-1 6-4.

The Spanish teammate Carlos Alcaraz was also sent packing in a three-set loss, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4 against the Argentine. Federico Coria.

Christian Garin then he said that Coria would be Argentina's last hope, thanks to a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Federico Delbonis.

Benoit Paire suffered a surprising defeat in Marseille

Meanwhile, a great malaise in Marseille saw Benoit Paire of France crash in the second round of the Open 13 Provence.

After a victory in straight sets in the first round, seed number six would have relied on a similar result against position 55 Alexander Bublik.

But Bublik had other ideas, beating a first set of 3-6 to take the next two 6-4, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz, eighth seed, also received an early start in a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Canada Vasek Pospisil.

However, Stefanos Tsitsipas, the number 2 seed, did not join the series of surprises, beating Mikael Ymer 6-1 and 6-3.

Simona Halep faced Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in Dubai

Top seed Simona Halep fought for a fight 1-6 6-2 7-6 (7) over Ons Jabeur in Dubai

Halep even had to ignore the match point against Tunisian in a two-hour job in the second round.

"It was like a football game or a Fed Cup game, I really didn't realize what was happening on the court," said Halep. "Everyone had a lot of energy, so we had to do our best. I think it was a great game."

"All you have to do when you don't have a rhythm during the game is to lower your head and fight for each ball."

"You never know when you can win an easy ball or a difficult ball. What I had to do is fight. I am really proud to be able to do it."

Halep will meet Belarus & # 39; Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight, after he crossed in front of Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-3.

