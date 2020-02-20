California officially apologizes for the Japanese-American internment of World War II – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News California officially apologizes for the Japanese-American internment of World War II –...

California officially apologizes for the Japanese-American internment of World War II

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California will officially apologize on Thursday for the detention of more than 100,000 people of Japanese descent during World War II.

After the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, leading the United States to World War II, President Roosevelt forced more than 120,000 Japanese men, women and children in the United States to leave their homes and move to internment camps throughout West.

INDEPENDENCIA, CA – DECEMBER 09: A monument in honor of the dead is located in the cemetery at the Manzanar National Historic Site on December 9, 2015, near Independence, California. The recent rhetoric of the presidential campaign against Muslims in the wake of terrorist attacks has made comparisons with the imprisonment of Japanese Americans in the era of World War II. The Manzanar War Relocation Center was one of ten internment camps where US Japanese citizens and resident Japanese foreigners were imprisoned from 1942 to 1945 during World War II. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Two of the 10 internment camps, Tule Lake and Manzanar, were in California. The California Legislature is expected to approve HR-77, which was presented by Assemblyman Torrance Al Muratsuchi, on Thursday, when it will be read aloud.

"The apology is welcome, but a long time ago. For so long, the California Legislature passed discriminatory legislation that hindered the social mobility of Japanese Americans in the early twentieth century," said Kristen Hayashi, curator of the Japanese American National Museum of The Angels.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, proclaimed February 19 as the State's Remembrance Day, marking the day President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which requires the evacuation and internment of US citizens of Japanese descent.

