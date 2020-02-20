California apologizes for the internment of Japanese Americans | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLb9d3842f39e2799ef88451eb5d36e1b711% %MINIFYHTMLb9d3842f39e2799ef88451eb5d36e1b712%

Les Ouchida was born in America on the outskirts of the capital of California, but his citizenship did not matter much after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and the United States declared war. Based solely on his Japanese ancestry, the five-year-old boy and his family were taken from his home in 1942 and imprisoned away in Arkansas.

They were among the 120,000 Japanese Americans detained in 10 internment camps during World War II, their only mistake was "we had the last names and the wrong faces," said Ouchida, who is now 82 years old and lives a short distance from where he grew up and he was taken. since childhood because of the fear that the Japanese Americans will side with Japan in the war.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLb9d3842f39e2799ef88451eb5d36e1b713% %MINIFYHTMLb9d3842f39e2799ef88451eb5d36e1b714%

On Thursday, the California State Legislature is expected to pass a resolution offering an apology to Ouchida and other internment victims for the role of the state in assisting US government policy. UU. And condemn the actions that helped stoke anti-Japanese discrimination.

%MINIFYHTMLb9d3842f39e2799ef88451eb5d36e1b715% %MINIFYHTMLb9d3842f39e2799ef88451eb5d36e1b716%

On February 19, 1942, the executive order of President Franklin D Roosevelt No. 9066, which established the fields, was signed. February 19 is now marked by the American Japanese as a "Remembrance Day."

Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi was born in Japan and is one of approximately 430,000 people of Japanese descent living in California, the largest population of any state. The Democrat representing Manhattan Beach and other beach communities near Los Angeles presented the resolution.

"We like to talk a lot about how we lead the nation by example," he said earlier this week. "Unfortunately, in this case, California led the racist anti-Japanese American movement."

Residents of Japanese descent waiting for the bus at the Civil Control station during wartime in San Francisco, California (Brochure / Courtesy of Dorothea Lange / Agricultural Security Administration and Information Collection of the War Office / Library of Congress / Reuters )

A congressional commission in 1983 concluded that the arrests were the result of "racial prejudice, war hysteria and failure of political leadership." Five years later, the United States government formally apologized and paid $ 20,000 in reparation to each victim.

The money was not close to replacing what was lost. Ouchida says his father owned a profitable delivery business with 20 trucks. He never fully recovered from losing his business and died early.

The California resolution does not come with any compensation. It addresses the actions of the California Legislature at the time of supporting internment. Two camps were located in the state: Apple orchard on the east side of Sierra Nevada in central California and Tule Lake near the Oregon state line, the largest of all camps.

"I want the California Legislature to officially recognize and apologize while these camp survivors are still alive," Muratsuchi said.

He said the anti-Japanese sentiment began in California as early as 1913, when the state passed the California Foreign Land Law, aimed at Japanese farmers that some of the mass farming industry in California perceived as a threat. Seven years later, the state prohibited anyone with Japanese ancestry from buying farmland.

Les Ouchida has a 1943 photo of himself, the front row, the center and his brothers, taken in the internment camp, his family was transferred to om 1942 (Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo)

The internment of Ouchida, his older brother and his parents began in Fresno, California. Three months later they were sent to Jerome, Arkansas, where they remained for most of the war.

Given their young ages at that time, many living victims like Ouchida do not remember much of life in the camps. But remember the straw-filled mattresses and little privacy.

The common bathrooms had rows of toilets without barriers between users. "They put a bag on their heads when they went to the bathroom,quot; for privacy, said Ouchida, who teaches about hospitalizations at the California Museum in Sacramento.

Before the last camp was closed in 1946, the Ouchida family was sent to a facility in Arizona. When the family was released, they took a Greyhound bus back to California. When he reached a stop sign near his community outside Sacramento, "I still remember that the ladies on the bus started crying," Ouchida said. "Because they were at home."

The resolution, presented by the Republican leader of the California Assembly, Marie Waldron, of Escondido, makes a passing reference to "recent national events,quot; and says they serve as a reminder "to learn from the mistakes of the past."

Muratsuchi said the inspiration for that passage was migrant children detained by the United States government during the past year.

Ouchida said that Japanese families like his were always considered loyal citizens before and after internment. He has no grudge against US governments. UU. Or California, and choose to focus on positive results such as the permanent exhibition at the California Museum that offers an unadorned view of hospitalizations.

"Even if it took time, we kindly apologize," he said.