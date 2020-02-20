British gangs abandon workers in an underground cigarette factory | Spain news

%MINIFYHTML31d7dab8e102ba85a0d88718c63e5c6311% %MINIFYHTML31d7dab8e102ba85a0d88718c63e5c6312%

Madrid Spain – The first illegal underground cigarette factory in Europe to be discovered was revealed, after Spanish police rescued six men who were suffocating there.

Despite shouting for help and hitting the roof of the clandestine bunker, the men … abandoned when air supplies ran out – At first it could not be heard by the police who were looking up, because the factory was soundproofed.

Only the persistence of the officers, who used a forklift to remove a cargo container that hid the entrance to the factory, saved the men inside.

The factory, built 13 feet (four meters) below a stable in Monda, in the province of Malaga, in southern Spain, was equipped with bunk beds and staff housing.

At least 3,500 cigarettes leave the production line every hour, police said when releasing details of the operation on Thursday.

This machinery in the illegal underground tobacco factory produced 3,500 cigarettes per hour (Jon Nazca / Reuters)

The factory, which had been running for about a year, generated profits of more than 600,000 euros ($ 647,000) per week.

The workers were blindfolded while escorting them to the factory, where they would spend two weeks in a row, the Spanish Civil Guard said. According to reports, each received 7,000 euros ($ 7,550) per month.

The men were not allowed to leave the factory without company, and had to endure exposure to toxic materials under conditions that the police described as "dangerous."

The Spanish police, acting on a notice from Europol, had launched an operation, called Hannibal, to find a gang of drug traffickers based in the Costa del Sol, in southern Spain.

After a series of raids last week, they seized more than three million cigarettes, along with more than 17 tons of rolling tobacco, 20 kg (44 lb) of hashish and 144 kg (317 lb) of cannabis.

The workers were kept in & # 39; semi-slavery & # 39 ;, locked in the underground factory, full of kitchens and bunk beds, for two weeks in a row, a source told Al Jazeera (Jon Nazca / Reuters)

However, after his arrest, none of the 12 British suspects mentioned the existence of the factory to the police, leaving six Ukrainian workers trapped inside.

Unable to get in touch with the outside world, they had difficulty breathing after a generator that supplied fresh air was turned off.

"If the officials had not found the clandestine factory in time, the lack of oxygen would soon have made the underground conditions incompatible with the survival of the workers who were there." The Civil Guard spokesman said.

Carlos Gallego, of the Central Operating Unit of the Civil Guard, told Al Jazeera: "The gang chose the perfect place to establish their factory; it is isolated and very difficult to find.

"There have been other illegal cigarette factories, but this is the first in Europe that has been discovered underground."

The National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom tracked down Daniel Dobbs, who lived in Spain with a false name, last year. In January 2014, he had been sentenced to almost 14 years in prison, but escaped from jail (NCA brochure)

The 12 British citizens arrested in the operation have appeared in court to face charges of forgery, fraud, money laundering and drug-related crimes against public health. All were arrested for trial later.

One of the alleged leaders was a Briton named by Spanish media as Daniel Dobbs, 31, of Malton, North Yorkshire, a convicted heroin trafficker who had been fleeing from the British authorities since November 2018, when he was found missing from his cell in an open prison.

"The arrest of Dobbs is a fantastic result and shows the power of our international associations," said Alison Abbott of the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom, in a statement emailed to Al Jazeera.

"British fugitives should know that we will reach them, no matter where they are."

According to reports, the gang was smuggling illegal cigarettes into Britain.

The alleged gang leaders lived in large villages on the Costa del Sol, while the men who worked in the factory lived in conditions of "semi-slavery," a source from the Guard's financial crime unit told Al Jazeera. Civil of Spain.

"They were paid, but they lived in unsanitary conditions and were locked in this place for 24 hours a day for two weeks in a row," said the source, who asked not to be identified.