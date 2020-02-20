Brian Noble: Toronto Wolfpack separates from rugby director | Rugby League News

"I have been considering my future since the beginning of the year and I feel that now is the right time to move towards a new challenge in the game."





Brian Noble has left his role as rugby director at Toronto Wolfpack

%MINIFYHTML60b8c4f3dd7b28e2df01029760bb855711% %MINIFYHTML60b8c4f3dd7b28e2df01029760bb855712%

Newcomers to the Super League, Toronto Wolfpack, separated from rugby director Brian Noble just a month after the season.

Noble, 59, has been with Wolfpack since its formation in 2016 and has been largely responsible for recruiting players and coaches and managing daily activities as they progressed through the two levels of professional play.

But the former coach of Great Britain says that now is the time to move on.

"I have really enjoyed my time with Toronto Wolfpack and I am very proud to help this organization grow and see us open a path for the rugby league in North America," said Noble.

Noble has been with Wolfpack since its formation in 2016

"It has been an experience that I will never forget and feel that it is one of my greatest achievements.

"I have been considering my future since the beginning of the year and I feel that now is the right time to move towards a new challenge in the game."

"My mission has been accomplished with the delivery of a solid football infrastructure for the club, both in Toronto and in the United Kingdom, while I am part of a brand that continues to attract some of the best talents worldwide."

3:20 Highlights of Wigan's victory over the visiting Wolfpack in the third round of the Betfred Super League Highlights of Wigan's victory over the visiting Wolfpack in the third round of the Betfred Super League

"There is a great sense of accomplishment knowing that I was able to help the Wolfpack organization break the rugby league of its traditional heart and bring the game to new audiences in North America."

"I would like to thank (owner) David Argyle, the Toronto Wolfpack players and staff and the incredible fan base of the team on both sides of the Atlantic, who have always made me feel very welcome and wish them success in their maid.

Super League season.

"The team is in good hands with (coach) Brian McDermott and will be a team to consider in the coming years."

Toronto President and CEO Bob Hunter said: "Brian has been an invaluable resource and asset to our organization from the beginning.

"Our promotion to the Super League would not have been possible without him."

"I don't just speak for myself, but for the whole organization, since we wish Nobby the best and I can't thank him enough for what he has meant for our club."