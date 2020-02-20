Brad Pitt has some amazing plans after his Oscar Grand Prix: Angelina Jolie's ex is moving against the grain

Brad Pitt was delighted to finally get his first Oscar for acting Once upon a time in Hollywood after having decades of success in the industry.

After a massive victory at the Oscars, fans of Angelina Jolie's ex-husband wonder, what's next for him? Brad is reportedly moving to contre-courant and plans to take his time before launching into his next project.

You have registered as a producer in The curious incident of the dog at night, and a documentary about the late Chris Cornell, but that's it for now.

A source said Hollywood life: “Brad is trying to take some time to relax before discovering his next move. This Oscar meant a lot to him, and he is in no hurry to run to another project. It will take time to enjoy this moment. He joked that he wants and needs a vacation, and he is definitely well deserved, so, honestly, it is probably his next move. "

The person shared: "Knowing him, he will be making another film in the very near future, but he also has a production company and other projects, so while taking a break, it will be short and not much."

During this time of inactivity, Brad will be busy with his children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

The happy father mentioned them in his acceptance speech, and they loved it.

Another source told the media: "Brad's children are generally not interested in the awards or have much to do with their industry, but an Oscar is a big problem, and they know he won, and they all sent him a message to congratulate him. "

The friend shared: “They loved that I yelled at them, it was a sweet moment for everyone. The older they get, the more they appreciate the incredible talents their parents are. They know they are blessed and lucky to have Brad as their father. But at the end of the day, they are still children, and he remains just a father to them, not Brad Pitt, the Oscar winner, definitely keeps his feet on the ground. "

The person concluded: “When Brad is with his children, his mind is in them, not in himself and not in his career. It is focused solely on them and connects with them where they are. I would be surprised if I really had an Oscar party with them, it's not really their style. "

Rumors have circulated that Brad could be in a movie called Babylon.



