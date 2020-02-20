Boston Children & # 39; s found not negligent in the civil trial of Justina Pelletier

%MINIFYHTML70f741da5ce2bd6d480ef7e769afb7fe11% %MINIFYHTML70f741da5ce2bd6d480ef7e769afb7fe12%

A jury from Suffolk County discovered Thursday that Boston Children's Hospital did not commit medical malpractice in its treatment of Justina Pelletier, a teenager from Connecticut who spent almost a year in her child psychiatric ward after doctors said to state authorities who suspected that their parents had suffered child medical abuse.

The state Department of Children and Families took custody of the girl a few days after she arrived at Children’s in 2013 and minimized interactions, visits and telephone conversations with her parents.

The jury reached its verdict after less than six hours, ending a five-week trial that focused on whether Pelletier's parents were unfairly excluded from their daughter's treatment and whether the effects of the separation were harmful to Justina Pelletier, who He is now 21 years old.

