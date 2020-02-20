Boosie says he was prevented from exercising at a place on Planet Fitness because of his comments about Zaya Wade

%MINIFYHTMLb2c6a0d048678d7c1ac42c00b39a61c911% %MINIFYHTMLb2c6a0d048678d7c1ac42c00b39a61c912%

Roommates, Boosie was just trying to put lil's job in the gym today, but it seems they stopped him at the door!

In an Instagram post, Boosie claimed that he was unable to train at a #PlanetFitness location due to comments he made about Zaya Wade and his family. Boosie says the manager was gay and refused to let him into the gym.

If you remember, just a few days ago, Boosie uploaded a video to Instagram, begging Dwyane Wade not to support Zaya's wishes as a member of the trans community. Now, it seems that his comments have returned to pursue him.

"The manager who was gay refused to let me into Planet Fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender, etc.," says Boosie. "They don't support Planet Fitness, they're racist, they have cockroaches and the water in their shower doesn't get hot. Get your feelings out, lil b * tch.

Boosie's comments severely affected social networks, since the Wade have not shown Zaya anything but support on their new trip. And although some people agreed with Boosie, there with some who thought their comments were out of pocket with respect to a 12-year-old boy.

Boosie, however, supports everything he said in the video, including the idea that a child should not have the ability to make a decision that changes his life at such an early age.

"B * tch you want a gay son but nobody wants to have a baby for your ladybug ** now you're angry!" He says regarding the manager of Planet Fitness.

While it is not clear whether or not the manager intentionally denied Boosie access to the gym for those reasons, it is very clear that he is not happy with that.

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!