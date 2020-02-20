Bone Thugs-N-Harmony changes the group's name to & # 39; Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony & # 39; to promote chicken wings!

According to reports, the legendary midwestern rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony changed its name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony, and this is not a drill.

The name change was shared with the AllHipHop publication, and according to the media, the name change occurred after the group went to a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and tested their boneless wings for the first time.

The publication also says that although Krayzie Boneless, Flesh-N-Boneless and Wish Boneless – Bizzy Bones remains on the fence.

The new name change is in association with the wing restaurant, so we are not sure how long the name change will remain in effect.

"Bone Thugs is a group where the majority rules. So, for now, the name change will remain."

"It was the whole concept that only we went through our riffs as a group, and the concept of changing our names to Boneless," Layzie Bone told AHH. "It was fun and hilarious for us: the concept of making the boneless wings and that we be of Bone. They approached [Steve Lobel] and that's how it came about. It was fun!"

Even if it's only part of a corporate agreement … should they have changed the name of the group?