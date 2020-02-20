Bolger for duo riding in Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase | Racing news





Barry Geraghty riding Yanworth (right)

Enda Bolger will look for a sixth victory at Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase in Cheltenham next month, with Yanworth and Josies Orders in dispute after their efforts in Punchestown this week.

Yanworth was third behind Neverushacon as the 9-10 favorite on Tuesday, while veteran Josies Orders, also owned by JP McManus, was one place behind his stablemate.

Josies Orders, twelve, has a tremendous record in Cheltenham, having won four times, including the Festival race in 2016.

Bolger took the inaugural race in 2005 with Spot Thedifference.

He said: "I hope Yanworth and Josies Orders get naked for their careers in Punchestown.

"They will know they had a race, so I would say they will have a trip to the beach, and we will refresh them. Hopefully they will travel on Sunday before Cheltenham, and less is better for them between now and then."

This year there will be more attention than ever in the cross-country race, with Gordon Elliott's double Grand National winner, Tiger Roll, who also seeks a third successive victory in the single event while completing his Aintree preparation again.

But Bolger believes that Tiger Roll could be affected by a rival from France.

He said: "I think Tiger Roll is made for that again, and then there's the French horse Easysland and Might Bite, it looks a pretty hot race."

"I think the French horse will be a hard nut to crack, for Tiger Roll."

Bolger is delighted to see increasingly competitive cross country races.

He said: "The standard of cross-country racing is improving all the time.

"I am fortunate that Mr. McManus runs these horses. He also loves it, and it is great for these horses that have reached their peak as obstacle buyers. This is another way for them."

"He brings some horses, and some don't, but I'm very happy that cross country races have come back to life."