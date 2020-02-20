Blueface warns other rappers about the danger of L.A. in the Wake of Pop Smoke & # 39; s Murder

%MINIFYHTMLb4b1fb9ebccc4b38120458cc7c1b536d11% %MINIFYHTMLb4b1fb9ebccc4b38120458cc7c1b536d12%

Blueface is not the only one who has messages for rappers after the death of Pop Smoke, as Safaree Samuels urges others on Twitter to stop flaunting wealth on social networks.

Blue face He has some messages for other artists who plan to visit Los Angeles following the tragic death of the rapper Pop Smoke. The spitter "Thotiana" went to his Instagram account to warn others about the danger of California / Los Angeles and shared advice on how to be safe in the City of Angels.

"People think that Cali / LA are beautiful sunny palm trees," Blueface wrote on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 19. natives just to keep up. "

"As soon as you relax and think it's great, that's when they attack." In a separate publication, Blueface paid tribute to Pop Smoke, writing: "Rip pop smoke."

Then he elaborated on what a wrong native could be to contact when someone visited LA "An immature young fool could take what I said as & # 39; register & # 39; and if you tappin with a *** that shows" any sign of power or misconception because you hit it when you hit it when you land, that's the INCORRECT native, "he explained.

Blueface was not the only one who had messages for rappers after the death of Pop Smoke. Safaree Samuels He urged others to stop flaunting wealth in social networks to avoid attracting the attention of bad people. "For all my young kings, keep the money in the bank or out of social networks," he wrote on Twitter.

"I know that some people may not be used to having a lot of money, but do your best and refrain from showing it on social media," he added.Love and Hip Hop: New York"Star continued." He won't face it as if he hadn't gone through that phase, but I learned from it. "

The hip hop community is currently mourning the death of Pop Smoke, who was killed in an invasion of his home that same day. the 20-year-old rapper was at his home in Hollywood Hills, California, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19 in the morning, when two men with sweatshirts and masks broke into the premises. Intruders reportedly fired multiple shots, hitting and critically injuring the puncher. The men were seen fleeing on foot.

According to the news media, the star was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects have not yet been identified and remain free, after a man was arrested but then released after police determined he was not involved. It is not clear if the musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, knew the shooters.