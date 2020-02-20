Bloomberg's debate video would violate Twitter's deep counterfeit policy, but not Facebook's

%MINIFYHTML05b092b3f0c5f0d5d862471c7e1fa5ed11% %MINIFYHTML05b092b3f0c5f0d5d862471c7e1fa5ed12%

As the platforms prepare for the next 2020 election season, Twitter and Facebook are divided on whether a video posted by Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign would violate his policies in the manipulated media.

On Thursday, Bloomberg's 2020 presidential campaign posted a video on Twitter that was edited to make it appear that there was a long and shameful silence from Bloomberg's Democratic opponents after he mentioned that he was the only candidate who had started a business during the Wednesday night debate. Candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, are looking for the words to respond to Bloomberg's challenge.

Twitter said The edge that the video is likely to be tagged as a manipulated medium under the new deepfakes policy of the platform that will officially take effect on March 5.

However, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone confirmed on Twitter that the same video would not violate the rules of deepfakes of the platform if it were published on Facebook or Instagram. Facebook's policy "does not extend to content that is parody or satire, or video that has been edited solely to omit or change the word order,quot; that probably does not affect videos like Bloomberg's. You must also create a video with an artificial intelligence algorithm or machine learning to activate a deletion.

It is not clear from the publication if Facebook would label the video as containing false information as it did for a viral video with the President of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, last year.

Bloomberg spokesman Galia Slayen said The edge the editions made were so blatant that they were not misleading. "It's the tongue on the cheek," Slayen said. "Obviously there were no crickets in the debate stage."

The edited Bloomberg clip is an early real-world example of how Twitter will classify "manipulated media,quot; under its new policy. Earlier this month, a video posted in President Donald Trump's feed was deceptively edited to represent the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, breaking the president's speech about the State of the Union to annoy veterans and A single mother. Twitter refused to confirm if that video would receive the same disclosure and pointed out the manipulation to users. At that time, Facebook and YouTube said the video did not violate the policies of their platforms.

This is also not the first time that the Bloomberg campaign challenges social media platforms. Last week, Facebook announced that it would allow influential people and popular memes pages to post sponsored content for politicians after Bloomberg launched an Instagram memes campaign. As long as the influencer uses the platform's brand content tool and reveals that the publication is an advertisement, it is allowed to be published and will not be subject to being cataloged in the Facebook political ad library.