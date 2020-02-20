Bloomberg calls to apologize for Muslim surveillance | USA news

%MINIFYHTML77f44a60cdcf5ce165b66a0197cffe9111% %MINIFYHTML77f44a60cdcf5ce165b66a0197cffe9112%

When activist and organizer Sarah Pearson approached Michael Bloomberg last year, she learned that she wanted to pressure him for the New York Police Department (NYPD) to monitor Muslims during his tenure as mayor of New York City.

However, what she did not expect is that he would give her a "demonstrably false,quot; answer when asked how she was defending the rights of Muslims when their communities were monitored.

"The police only entered when the mosque, when the imam asked us to enter," Bloomberg told him at the opening of his 2020 presidential campaign offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in December.

"Period. End of story,quot;, you can hear him say in a video recording of the meeting.

"We entered the mosques when they asked us to enter," he also said.

Bloomberg was asked about his policy of monitoring Muslim communities. This was his answer. pic.twitter.com/uRHcTxpPx9 – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 20, 2020

But a 2011 multi-party and award-winning investigation by the Associated Press news agency found that New York police, mapped mosques and Islamic centers, listened to hidden conversations, watched entire neighborhoods and put informants, known as "mosque trackers." or "rakers,quot;, in Islamic places. of worship and meeting centers to monitor sermons in the decade following the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States.

"I didn't expect a warm reception," Pearson told Al Jazeera by phone, referring to his December interaction with Bloomberg.

"But what he said was so demonstrably false. In my head, I expected him to try to end the conversation and move on." "And I didn't think I would approach it in any way and make a statement like that."

For Pearson, pressuring Bloomberg on his record with Muslims arose from the vigilance and internment of the United States government of his Japanese-American community during World War II.

She decided to post the video of her interaction with Bloomberg on Wednesday after seeing #AskBloomberg on trend before the ninth Democratic presidential debate.

I did #AskBloomberg about his policy of monitoring Muslim communities. This is what he said. (part 1) https://t.co/h3KGNkbPgB pic.twitter.com/GBtTCrrKhi – Sarah Pearson (@SarahPearr) February 19, 2020

Apologize

Since announcing his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in November, Bloomberg has been criticized for the comments and previous policies he approved as mayor of New York City between 2002 and 2013.

Criticism of his comments about the police tactic of stopping and recording, which he aggressively pursued after taking office in New York City, increased last week when a 2015 audio recording reappeared saying that to combat crime, cities they must "put a lot of police where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods."

Bloomberg apologized for his role in politics, and said recently that he represented the only thing he is "really worried about and ashamed of." That apology has been criticized by some, who say it does not go far enough.

However, the former mayor did not apologize for the surveillance of Muslims, despite repeated calls from human rights groups and the community in recent years.

"The American Muslim community, an objective of the stop and search program – many of our members are African-American and of color – finds its apology for the lack of the program," said Robert McCaw, director of the Department of Government Affairs of the United States Council . Islamic Relations (CAIR).

"In the same vein, he still has to give an account of his role in the New York police spying on our community and that is why he should apologize," McCaw told Al Jazeera.

A woman holds a sign during a demonstration in Foley Square in New York while protesting against the surveillance of the New York police and the CIA in Muslim communities and neighborhoods in New York (File: Andrew Burton / Reuters)

The New York police surveillance program has had "profound and long-standing psychological impacts,quot; on Muslim communities in New York and surrounding states, said Scott Simpson, director of public defense for the Muslim Defenders.

"The victims here were ordinary people," Simpson told Al Jazeera. "It really shakes people. It makes them choose not to participate in their own communities. It makes them choose not to exercise their right to the First Amendment to practice their religion."

When Bloomberg was mayor, my Muslim father, a taxi driver, was attacked without stopping. Life changed for my family at that time. If there was an accident, the cops didn't care about my father's statement. My father did everything right. However, he was a Muslim 😔#MyBloombergStory – Habiba Choudhury 🌹 (@HabibaChoudhu) February 14, 2020

A lawsuit filed by Muslim Advocates in 2012 on behalf of Muslim individuals, businesses and organizations that were subject to surveillance by the New York police in New Jersey resulted in an agreement based on previous cases in which the New York police agreed to ban investigations based on ethnicity, race, religion or national origin. A 2015 court opinion compared the vigilance of Muslims with the discrimination faced by "American Jews during the Red Scare, African Americans during the civil rights movement, and Japanese Americans during World War II."

"For any presidential candidate or for any administration official, support the vigilance of Americans who participate in their First Amendment activities and do so to the depth, degree and level of invasiveness to which the NYPD submitted its own members of the community is inexcusable and it is vital that those facts, which have been validated … by the courts, do not dissipate, "said Simpson.

The Bloomberg campaign had not responded to Al Jazeera's request for comments at the time of publication.