Black Caucus makes the Denver Public Schools board commit to hiring and retaining teachers of color

A group of black members of the Denver teachers' union convinced most members of the school board to commit to do more to hire and retain black teachers, and to protect their right to union representation.

The Black Educators Caucus of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association held a press conference before the school board meeting on Thursday, where five of the seven board members pledged to have an established hiring and retention committee At the end of the year.

The other two members of the school board were not present at the press conference to explain how they would vote when the matter is presented to the board in March.

About 4% of Denver Public School teachers are black, although 13% of the students are, said Monica Hunter, one of the founding members of the black group. Teachers of color often feel "marginalized," and Denver Public Schools have not done enough to support them, he said.

"Little or no progress has been made in the district to solve these problems," he said.

Jhoni Palmer, a senior at East High School, said hiring and retaining black teachers is important for student success. The four black teachers he has had from kindergarten took away the pressure he felt to fight for a place in his school, he said.

"I never felt left out or disrespected, I never had to wonder if this teacher hates me because of the color of my skin, I never felt that I didn't belong in his class," he said.

The board members who attended also promised to vote in favor of a policy change that allows teachers in innovation schools, where black teachers in DPS work disproportionately, the opportunity to reject parts of the innovation plans they don't like .

Innovation schools are managed by the district, unlike charter schools, but may choose not to participate in specific district and state rules. A school must vote among its teachers before moving on to the state of innovation, but teachers often feel they have no choice but to give up collective bargaining and other rights to keep their jobs, said Manasseh Oso, who teaches tenth social studies Degree in High School Manual. The proposed change would allow teachers to vote on each proposed resignation separately.

"They will say that if you don't vote for this, we don't get budget flexibility, and if we don't get budget flexibility, we have to fire 17 teachers," he said.

Bear said the caucus has larger goals, which include the requirement of ethnic studies for all students, increasing counseling and support services, eliminating police from schools and ending the discipline of "zero tolerance."

"Today's commitments are a small step," he said.

The press conference came about a year after the board passed the "resolution of Black Excellence," which ordered all DPS schools to give black students access to rigorous courses and review student performance data. and disciplinary references. It also required teachers to receive training on implicit prejudices, subconscious ideas that people have about different groups.

The resolution came more than two years after the Bailey report discovered that the district did not support black teachers and that black students were punished harder than white students, in part because white teachers seemed afraid of them.

In DPS, black students are much less likely than white students to perform at grade level in math or English, and are significantly less likely to graduate on time. About 68% of black DPS students graduated in four years in 2019, compared to 81% of white students.

Board Vice President Jennifer Bacon, who represents District 4, said the resolution was intended to clearly name the district's equity issues and begin a process to address them.

"We knew it was only the beginning," he said. "Our students deserve better and more."

DPS spokesman Will Jones said district employees are taking ongoing training sessions on implicit prejudices and how to teach students from different cultures. The district is also doing "equity audits,quot; to find out what schools and the central office could do to better support black students, he said.

"Using community feedback, we continue to develop our definition of equity for black students," he said in a statement.

Savoy Proctor, a tenth grade student at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College, said he has not seen much progress in bringing equity to history class. For example, teachers demanded that students pay attention and behave respectfully during the Holocaust lessons, but allowed them to stop thinking about their desks because they were bored of black history, he said.

"The teacher should say:" Raise your head, these things are important, "he said." In my opinion, small things matter. "