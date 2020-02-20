Home Entertainment Birthday celebration inside the Rihanna dance party in Mexico

Birthday celebration inside the Rihanna dance party in Mexico

Rihanna talks about the new Fenty fashion, Valentine's Day and birthday plans
Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

The Grammy winner turns 32 today and is celebrating with a tropical trip to Mexico. ME! News learned that the "Work,quot; singer is currently on vacation with her loved ones in honor of her special day. And in Rihanna's true fashion, she is doing everything possible with the celebrations.

"Rihanna is celebrating a birthday in Mexico. She invited her friends and family to celebrate 32 years with her," a source told E! News. "They had dinner Wednesday night with dinner and dancing. Everyone was welcomed at the party with a line of mariachis playing and had drinks of tequila."

"There were arrangements of balloons, colorful flowers and Mexican decoration both indoors and outdoors," the source continues. "They had a long outdoor table set for dinner and the Mariachis continued to perform."

After dinner, they "cleared everything up,quot; and had a "big dance party," according to the source.

"They were partying all night with music, drinks, a birthday cake and cupcakes for Rihanna," the source tells E! News. "She was in her element with the people she loves and she was having a great time."

The source adds that Rihanna "danced and sang all night,quot; with a "big smile on her face."

In a video posted on social networks, you can see Rihanna's best friends posing together for a photo while the superstar enters the frame with balloons.

Then, the group begins to sing "happy birthday,quot; to the singer as they prepare to take a group photo. In another video, Rihanna can be seen dancing while presenting a birthday cake.

Talk about a celebration! Enjoy the day, Rihanna!

