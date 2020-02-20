Birthday celebration inside the Rihanna dance party in Mexico

Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

The Grammy winner turns 32 today and is celebrating with a tropical trip to Mexico. ME! News learned that the "Work,quot; singer is currently on vacation with her loved ones in honor of her special day. And in Rihanna's true fashion, she is doing everything possible with the celebrations.

"Rihanna is celebrating a birthday in Mexico. She invited her friends and family to celebrate 32 years with her," a source told E! News. "They had dinner Wednesday night with dinner and dancing. Everyone was welcomed at the party with a line of mariachis playing and had drinks of tequila."

"There were arrangements of balloons, colorful flowers and Mexican decoration both indoors and outdoors," the source continues. "They had a long outdoor table set for dinner and the Mariachis continued to perform."

After dinner, they "cleared everything up,quot; and had a "big dance party," according to the source.