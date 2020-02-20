Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie Review

Critic's Rating:







Prithvi (Vicky Kaushal) is an officer of an organization that oversees the comings and goings of ships. At the beginning of the movie, we see him rescuing illegal immigrants from a container in the port of Mumbai. It is not explained why he dies alone and not without the help of the police. Later, we see him suffering from guilt, since he had lost his son and his wife in a navigation accident. He suffers from almost equal hallucinations that increase when he doesn't take his pills. Meanwhile, a huge cargo ship with no one on board is stranded on the Juhu beach in Mumbai. He falls on Prithvi and his fellow officers to be safely towed. Start experiencing paranormal activity while inspecting the ship. Worse, the ghost seems to have followed him home. Investigate the phenomenon further with the help of a scientist, Professor Joshi (Ashutosh Rana), who ventures into the paranormal. The rest of the movie has him deciphering clues about what happened to the stranded ship's crew and if there really is a ghost obsessing him.

The film boasts of superior production values. Challenge the belief that the interior of the ship is actually a huge set. The surroundings of an abandoned ship are in fact claustrophobic. You feel a chill running down your spine when you see the protagonist move through the spooky wineries and passages with nothing but torchlight to guide him. Add some jump cuts, a doll that appears and disappears, and something that looks like a girl but can crawl on the roofs on all fours and has all the necessary ingredients for a horror movie.

And everything is true in the first half at least. In the second half, the writing takes a sudden turn for the worse. The explanations on why the ship was stranded for almost ten years, what happened to its crew and the reasons behind a ghost that torment it are ridiculous, to say the least, and affect the impact of the film. So, for a horror movie, it's not bloody enough. Not enough people die. And the deaths are not messy. The ghost also has a series of standard tricks up its sleeve that become predictable after a while.

Vicky Kaushal has struggled to keep his interest awake in the film through his histrionics. The problem is that he has no one to play with. The portions with Bhumi Pednekar are very few. Although there is a scene in which their expressions give you chills. I wish there was more of that. Ashutosh Rana does not cut him as a paranormal activist, while Prithvi's best friend and shipping partner (Akash Dhar) does not have many confrontation scenes either to be his character's straight man & # 39; I see dead people & # 39 ;. Applying more efforts in the writing department would have made it a really scary movie. It is said to be the first part, so let's hope that director Bhanu Pratap Singh learns from mistakes and does a better job while he delivers.

