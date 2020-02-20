"Beyond time,quot;: lawmakers, St. Paul police chief, Axtell, launch efforts to eliminate slavery references from the MN Constitution – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota lawmakers and St. Paul police chief Todd Axtell announced on Thursday an effort to eliminate references to slavery and the involuntary servitude of the Minnesota Constitution.

Despite having been banned since the state of Minnesota was achieved in 1858, the Minnesota Constitution still contains "obsolete permissive language regarding slavery," lawmakers said.

“Our state constitution must reflect our values. In Minnesota, it is inappropriate that the language that mentions slavery still exists in our constitution, even if it is closely constructed and obsolete, "said Rep. John Lesch (DFL – Saint Paul), lead author of the amendment in the Minnesota House .

Main legislators and chief of police of San Pablo@ToddAxtellCall for a constitutional amendment of the state to eliminate the language that refers to slavery in the Minnesota Constitution: the amendment would put this on the ballot for voters to decide "the words matter,quot; legislators and bosses @wcco will update pic.twitter.com/YixySrs3bf – esme murphy (@esmemurphy) February 20, 2020

In the Minnesota Constitution, Article 1, Section 2 says in part: "there will be no slavery or involuntary servitude in the state other than as punishment for a crime for which the party has been convicted." The proposed amendment would eliminate the clause "otherwise than as punishment for a crime for which the party has been convicted."

Lesch says he was inspired by a Facebook post from Axtell New Year's Eve, which shared the desire to eliminate the language.

"Slavery is not a value of Minnesota, and this clause has worried me for some time," said Chief Axtell. "It's 2020: beyond time for all Minnesotans to move forward together to ensure that our constitution reflects our shared values ​​of equity, equality, freedom and respect for all people." I am encouraged by the efforts of our elected leaders to amend the constitution and I will do my best to support it. "

Rep. Rena Moran, the great-great-granddaughter of slaves calls for the elimination of slavery language from the Minnesota Constitution, joins other prominent lawmakers and the San Pablo police chief @ToddAxtell – @wcco will update pic.twitter.com/0MDptBxQei – esme murphy (@esmemurphy) February 20, 2020

In the Minnesota Senate, the legislation is drafted by Senator Bobby Joe Champion.

If both houses approve this legislative session, the question would be presented to the voters in the 2020 general elections in November. The amendment will be implemented if it is approved by a majority of the voters.