"Beyond time,quot;: lawmakers, St. Paul police chief, Axtell, launch efforts to eliminate slavery references from the MN Constitution – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota lawmakers and St. Paul police chief Todd Axtell announced on Thursday an effort to eliminate references to slavery and the involuntary servitude of the Minnesota Constitution.

Despite having been banned since the state of Minnesota was achieved in 1858, the Minnesota Constitution still contains "obsolete permissive language regarding slavery," lawmakers said.

“Our state constitution must reflect our values. In Minnesota, it is inappropriate that the language that mentions slavery still exists in our constitution, even if it is closely constructed and obsolete, "said Rep. John Lesch (DFL – Saint Paul), lead author of the amendment in the Minnesota House .

In the Minnesota Constitution, Article 1, Section 2 says in part: "there will be no slavery or involuntary servitude in the state other than as punishment for a crime for which the party has been convicted." The proposed amendment would eliminate the clause "otherwise than as punishment for a crime for which the party has been convicted."

Lesch says he was inspired by a Facebook post from Axtell New Year's Eve, which shared the desire to eliminate the language.

"Slavery is not a value of Minnesota, and this clause has worried me for some time," said Chief Axtell. "It's 2020: beyond time for all Minnesotans to move forward together to ensure that our constitution reflects our shared values ​​of equity, equality, freedom and respect for all people." I am encouraged by the efforts of our elected leaders to amend the constitution and I will do my best to support it. "

In the Minnesota Senate, the legislation is drafted by Senator Bobby Joe Champion.

If both houses approve this legislative session, the question would be presented to the voters in the 2020 general elections in November. The amendment will be implemented if it is approved by a majority of the voters.

