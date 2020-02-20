Bethenny Frankel announces the first post-RHONY project: a series of commercial competitions at HBO Max

Former Royal Housewives of New York the star Bethenny Frankel has announced her first postRHONY project: a series of script-free business competition that will be part of the new HBO Max transmission service.

According to Page six, Frankel's new half-hour series The big fish with Bethenny He received an order of eight episodes. Contestants will fight for an executive job at Frankel's lifestyle brand Skinnygirl.

Before she announced her departure from RHONY Last summer, Frankel signed an agreement with MGM Television and producer Mark Burnett to develop projects without a script. Under the agreement, Frankel would produce the projects and possibly do some work in the chamber. The big fish with Bethenny It is the first project of that agreement to receive an order for a transmission service or network.

Frankel will be the executive producer of the new series with his company B Real Productions, along with MGM Television and Big Fish Entertainment. The other executive producers will be Burnett, Barry Poznick and Dan Cesareo.

"Apart from motherhood, what really defines me as a person is being a motivated, passionate and hardworking woman, determined to make the impossible possible," said Frankel. "My mantra is to come from a place of,quot; yes "and find and create the solution. I am a vision enforcer, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me."

Frankel went on to say that MGM has been side by side with her ideas and execution. And, she couldn't be more excited to continue her long relationship with Burnett, while paying for her American Dream story.

Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of original nonfiction and children's programming at HBO Max, says she first met Frankel when she put her in the first season of RHONY, and the 49-year-old woman has always impressed and entertained her. O & # 39; Connell says it has been amazing to see Frankel grow his empire and is confident that the candidates "will cry out to work for her."

Barry Poznick, president of alternative and script-free television at MGM, says Frankel is a rare talent whose creative instincts are equal to his business acumen. He says that working with Bethenny Frankel to create the new series has been "an incredible collaboration."

The launch of HBO Max is scheduled for May 2020. The release date of The big fish with Bethenny has not yet been revealed



