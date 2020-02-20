Berkeley Mayor pushes policy to put tenants first – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The mayor of Berkeley on Thursday proposed a new housing policy aimed at giving tenants the first offers when a property goes on sale, while the state fights a severe housing shortage and homelessness that Governor Gavin Newsom has declared his top priority.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin announced a proposed ordinance to give tenants "the first rejection and the right to buy,quot; when their apartment buildings or rented houses are put on the market. Berkeley City Council will vote on the idea later this month.

%MINIFYHTML4e8d22a3a405330eb6ba8c286ce829e011% %MINIFYHTML4e8d22a3a405330eb6ba8c286ce829e012%

"We have a housing crisis and the public expects us to take bold steps to solve it," Arreguin said in a statement. "There are growing inequalities in the rental market that arise from speculation and greed, and we must level the playing field."

City officials say the Tenant Buying Opportunities Act would give tenants more influence and help them stay in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country, which has raised incomes and contributed to Growing crisis of homeless people.

The average price of housing in Berkeley was $ 1.3 million last year, almost double $ 704,000 in 2013, Arreguin said. According to Zillow, the average rental price of a one-bedroom apartment in Berkeley is approximately $ 3,400.

The plan proposed by Arreguin would apply when an owner is ready to sell a property that the tenants are already renting. It would not apply to single-family homes occupied by the owner, according to the statement. In addition to granting tenants the right to make the first offer and the right to first rejection of the property they live in, the plan would also allow tenants to assign their rights to "an affordable housing developer qualified to buy on their behalf. ", according to the statement said.

A group of owners said that while the plan is aimed at greedy corporate owners, it would end up penalizing individual owners by imposing a variety of restrictions on the sale of properties.

“What if I want to sell my house to an uncle, cousin or friend, and not to my tenant? I should allow myself to do that, ”said Krista Gulbransen, executive director of the Berkeley Owners Association, which represents some 1,200 owners.

Gulbransen said the new policy would potentially extend the duration of a sale for months while a tenant tries to secure financing that could eventually fail. The group plans to meet with the mayor next week.

"Our biggest concern is how this affects the smallest owner," he said.

The crisis of the homeless in California took center stage on Wednesday when Newsom dedicated all his speech on the state of the state to the subject, calling the situation in which thousands of people in the streets of California live as "a disgrace,quot; .

He urged state legislators to facilitate local authorities to force the mentally ill to receive treatment, relieve the famous and strict environmental regulations of the state to accelerate the construction of homeless shelters and propose a new source of permanent funding for services for homeless people who replace the state's habit. from relying on fluctuating surpluses at once.

Berkeley's idea is the latest creative solution proposed to alleviate the California housing crisis, although some of the details remained unclear, as if the owners would have to accept lower tenant offers.

It is similar to a state proposal submitted last month by Senator Nancy Skinner, a Berkeley Democrat, who aims to reduce the number of empty homes in California by granting tenants the right to first refuse to purchase foreclosed properties. That plan would allow cities and counties to fine corporations that leave their properties empty for more than 90 days and allow local governments to confiscate the properties for use in affordable housing.

The Skinner bill was inspired by the plight of a group of homeless women known as Moms 4 Housing who settled in a vacant three-bedroom house in Oakland to draw attention to the housing crisis and protest the methods of speculators who seize distressed homes and leave. they empty

Oakland women have said that no one should be left homeless when investment companies buy and arrange properties to sell for profit. The house they occupied and from which they were evicted in January is owned by Wedgewood Inc., a real estate investment group in Southern California that bought it at a foreclosure auction last year for just over $ 500,000.

Wedgewood then agreed to sell the property to a non-profit organization that purchases land and properties for affordable housing, which could give women the opportunity to buy it. The company also agreed to offer a right of first rejection in the 50 properties it owns in Oakland.

One of Oakland's women, Dominic Walker, joined Arreguin on Thursday along with other affordable housing groups.

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.