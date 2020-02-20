Ben Affleck starts talking emotionally about alcoholism, divorce and children

Ben Affleck He continues to talk about his long battle against alcoholism and the way it affected his family, adding that he does not want his children to pay for their sins.

In 2018, Affleck underwent his third rehabilitation period in 17 years (and the second in three years), after his ex-wife. Jennifer Garner, who shares two daughters and a son with him, organized an intervention. It went back to publicly last October; It was videotaped looking intoxicated outside a Halloween party. The footage ended in TMZ and went viral.

"I really don't want my children to pay for my sins," Affeck, 47, told ABC News & # 39; Diane Sawyer in an emotional interview, parts of which were released on Thursday. "Or be afraid for me, which is one of those difficult parts of being an alcoholic's son. You think, & # 39; What happens if my dad gets drunk? What happens if he does something stupid? What happens if he ends up in TMZ and is it in my news supply and other children see it?