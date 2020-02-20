Ben Affleck starts talking emotionally about alcoholism, divorce and children

Ben Affleck He continues to talk about his long battle against alcoholism and the way it affected his family, adding that he does not want his children to pay for their sins.
In 2018, Affleck underwent his third rehabilitation period in 17 years (and the second in three years), after his ex-wife. Jennifer Garner, who shares two daughters and a son with him, organized an intervention. It went back to publicly last October; It was videotaped looking intoxicated outside a Halloween party. The footage ended in TMZ and went viral.
"I really don't want my children to pay for my sins," Affeck, 47, told ABC News & # 39; Diane Sawyer in an emotional interview, parts of which were released on Thursday. "Or be afraid for me, which is one of those difficult parts of being an alcoholic's son. You think, & # 39; What happens if my dad gets drunk? What happens if he does something stupid? What happens if he ends up in TMZ and is it in my news supply and other children see it?
"I guess I saw part of (the images)," Affleck said. "I know what seems to be drunk. I don't need to look anymore."
Affleck had told the New York Times In an interview published on Tuesday, "The relapse is embarrassing, obviously. I wish it didn't happen. I really wish my children wouldn't see on the Internet."
Affleck knows what they have been going through; He witnessed his own father's struggle with alcoholism.
"My dad was drunk every day and that was just life," said the actor. "So, as that got worse, that was very, very painful. But I always said it would never be me. I will never do that … I wish I had been sober during those formative years, but what I have taught is how important it is for me to be sober now during these formative years for my children. "
Affleck had told the New York Times He started drinking more when his marriage and Garner's marriage crumbled several years ago, and that his alcoholism also created more problems between them. The two had announced that they would separate in 2015, ten years after they got married. They finalized a divorce in 2018.
"Divorce is very painful and alcoholism is very painful," he said. "If there is something your child is suffering, that is a level of pain that is not achieved quickly, it is not easily forgiven, it is not easily forgotten and it is difficult. It will not avoid causing pain to your children, all pain is part. of life. It comforts me a little. "
"I am doing my best and I hope that is the case, it has to be good enough," he said. "I have to do it. I really have no choice. I have to be the man I want to be right now. I have no more room for that guy's failure."
Affleck's latest movie, The way backHe sees him play a widow, a former basketball star who fought against addiction and hopes to return to his career with his new job as a basketball coach in his alma mater. The film will premiere on March 6.