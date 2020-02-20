Ben Affleck publicly thanks Jennifer Garner after talking with Diane Sawyer about her failed marriage and sobriety in a new interview

Ben Affleck recently sat down for a revealing interview with Diane Sawyer in Good morning america, and the actor discussed everything from his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner to his public struggle with his sobriety. After sharing his prerecorded interview with Affleck, Sawyer read a statement from Affleck thanking his ex-wife.

“What I want to say publicly and privately is:‘ Thank you. Thank you for being considerate, considerate, responsible and a great mother and person, "says Sawyer.

During the interview, Affleck admitted that he did not want to divorce because he did not want to be a divorced person and did not want to separate from his family and children. The 47-year-old said that the divorce bothered him because it meant that he was not who he thought he was, and that the revelation was painful and he disappointed himself.

The interview with Sawyer aired later The New York Times He published his interview with Affleck where he revealed that divorcing Garner was the biggest regret of his life.

"The shame is really toxic," Affleck explained. “There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just a toxic and horrible feeling of low self-esteem and self-disdain. "

the League of Justice Star said he drank relatively normally for a long time, but began to drink more and more when his marriage was falling apart around 2015. Of course, Affleck admits that his increased alcohol consumption created more problems in his marriage.

Affleck and Garner, who share three children named Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7, announced their separation in June 2015 after ten years of marriage. The couple started dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of Pearl harbor in 2001 and working together again in 2003 Reckless. They finally married in 2005.

Although they separated in 2015, Garner and Affleck did not finalize their divorce until October 2018, which was almost at the same time that their most recent period in rehabilitation ended. Garner was the one who organized the intervention in August 2018 and took him to a Malibu treatment center. The couple has remained friendly after their separation and continue to be successfully parents of their three children.

New Ben Affleck movie The way back Arrives in theaters on March 6.



