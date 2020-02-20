Ben Affleck publicly praises Jennifer Garner for being considered and considered

%MINIFYHTML2f1c1588030680cceab221b244e7065a11% %MINIFYHTML2f1c1588030680cceab221b244e7065a12%

Diane Sawyer, co-host of & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39 ;, read a note from the star of & # 39; Justice League & # 39; written for his ex-wife after the first part of his prerecorded session was broadcast.

Ben Affleck has issued a public note of thanks to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for supporting him in his struggle with sobriety.

The "League of Justice"Star has been detailing his efforts to quit his alcohol addiction and how his excessive alcohol consumption contributed to the collapse of his marriage to Garner in recent press interviews while promoting his new film."The way back", and after a sincere conversation with"Good morning america"& # 39; s Diane SawyerI wanted to give a special thanks to the mother of her three children.

After the first part of the prerecorded sit-in broadcast in the United States on Thursday, February 20, journalist Sawyer read a note that Affleck had written for his former actress.

He said: "What I want to say publicly and privately is: & # 39; Thank you. Thank you for being considerate, considerate, responsible and a great mother and person & # 39;".

The sweet tribute came after the 47-year-old told Sawyer that he never expected his alcohol problems to lead to the separation and eventual divorce of the former couple in 2015, which he recently called his "greatest regret." .

"I didn't want to divorce, I didn't want to be a divorced person, I really didn't want to be a separate family with my children," Affleck admitted. "It bothered me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was and that was very painful and disappointing for me."