Bella Hadid can't get past The Weeknd

According to one source, Yolanda Hadid's model daughter "still has feelings" for the Canadian singer and there is always the possibility that they will be together again.

Bella Hadid I might be single right now, but that is not ready to mix. It is reported that the supermodel still cannot pass from her ex boyfriend Weekend and is choosing to focus on his career at the moment.

"Bella is not dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy traveling and working non-stop and is primarily focused on her career at the moment," a source tells Us Weekly, adding that there is a possibility that the stunner and the Canadian star have them together again. "She still feels something for The Weeknd and there is always the possibility that they will be together again in the future, but for now, she is single."

It seems that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, can share the same feelings as her. Fans have been speculating that their latest single, "After Hours," is about the daughter of Yolanda Hadid. In the song, he addresses a relationship that ended in love and expressed how he wants a reconciliation. He also admits that he hopes to start a family with his former lover if they ever get back together.

Bella and The Weeknd came out from time to time for four years. They separated for the last time last summer, although it is unknown what caused the break. A source spilled at the moment when their busy schedules contributed to the division and they are still friends.

Recently, the creator of hits "Starboy" was sincere about his private life after the separation. While he didn't mention Bella's name at all, he did reveal that he would ever feel lonely and that he would run out at work every time that happened. "I don't like to leave my house much. It's a gift and a curse, but it helps me pay full attention to my work," he told CR MEN. "I like being addicted to work, I think, or I'm just addicted to it. Even when I'm not working, I'm always working in some way. I guess it distracts me from loneliness."