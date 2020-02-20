Becca Shamah runs for her mother

%MINIFYHTML15cca0516faf517bf9848ac722f9d4eb11% %MINIFYHTML15cca0516faf517bf9848ac722f9d4eb12%

In our "Why I'm Running,quot; series, the Boston Marathon runners share what inspires them to do the 26.2 mile walk from Hopkinton to Boston. If you are running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Becca Shamah

23 years

From: Allston, Massachusetts

On April 15, 2013, my mother was running her first Boston marathon when she was stopped just one mile from the finish line due to the horrible events that took place that day. Undeterred, my mother was more motivated than ever to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in spring 2014. She continued training throughout the summer of 2013, but noticed a change in her well-being and knew something was wrong. Only six months after being one mile from finishing the Boston marathon, my mother was diagnosed with stage II ovarian cancer.

How could a healthy 49-year-old woman, training for her second marathon, possibly have cancer? Our family faced the immense sense of uncertainty that many families have to face when a loved one receives a cancer diagnosis. My mother was lucky to receive a life-saving treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Due to the remarkable advances made in cancer research and the incredible experience and knowledge of its team of doctors and nurses at Dana-Farber, I am fortunate to say that my mother has been cancer-free for six years. In April 2015, just one year after completing 22 weekly chemotherapy treatments, my mother finally crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Now it is my turn to run in honor of my mother and those who still fight against this terrible disease. I will lead the Boston Marathon as a member of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge, so that more people, like my mother, can benefit from the innovative research being done at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Editor's note: the entry may have been slightly edited for clarity or grammar.