Baylor Men & # 39; s Basketball Team will take # 3 Kansas on Saturday, winning streak on the line – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WACO (CBSDFW.COM) – Take a step on the Baylor campus to realize that the Bears are not in hibernation.

Baylor's clothes can be seen almost everywhere near Neff Hall, the most emblematic place on campus. Second year student Leighton Glim, who is part of the Bear Pit Leadership Committee, said "it is too good to be true."

When asked about the entire state of Texas starting to support his team, ranked No. 1 in the nation, coach Scott Drew said that Texas basketball deserves more national recognition.

He points out that, since Big 12 was the most important conference in basketball in the last six years, many Texas schools and players can take credit for that.

Second-year guard Jared Butler called this Baylor team an inspiring story.

His 23 consecutive wins, a record for a Big 12 team, will be at stake on Saturday when the Bears receive # 3 Kansas. Some say it will be the biggest regular season game for the Baylor men's basketball team.