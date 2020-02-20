Bay Area Doctor’s Foundation provides free medical care to rural areas of western Kenya – Up News Info San Francisco

by Allen Martin and Jennifer Mistrot

It was an invitation that would change so many lives. The daughter of Dr. Gail Wagner, of university age, had just completed a semester abroad in Kenya and encouraged her mother to come see her beauty firsthand.

"The people were amazing," Dr. Wagner recalled. "They were very proactive, very interested."

During the trip, a local activist convinced Dr. Wagner, an oncologist, now retired from Kaiser to visit the medical clinics in the area. The conditions he found were shocking.

"They had no medical attention," said Wagner. "There were some buildings that were labeled a clinic, but they were basically concrete shells."

Then, Dr. Wagner returned home to the Bay Area and recruited other doctors to return to Africa with her. The goal was to provide free medical care to thousands of rural Kenyans, many of whom suffered from HIV and AIDS.

"We did 10 medical camps the first year," said Wagner. “And there were probably a thousand people for each one. Some of them were really sick and entered and died in front of us. "

Inspired to have a lasting impact, Dr. Wagner, together with Kenyan Dan Ogola, created the Matibabu Foundation, which means "treat,quot; in Swahili. The foundation was renamed Tiba in 2010.

Tiba supports Matibabu, now his sister organization based in Kenya, and in the past 15 years Tiba has provided more than $ 4 million and organized 300 medical missions in the area, with doctors based in the Bay Area as Srinivas Ramachandra

"It was something incredible, incredible," Ramachandra said. “Go there and see 200 to 300 people waiting in line to be seen. And these are people who didn't have access to medical care before that and had to walk 10 to 20 miles to get to this. ”

Now, thanks to Dr. Wagner and Tiba, Matibabu operates his own hospital in Kenya with access to X-rays, ultrasound, dental and optometry care. Kenya-based health care providers such as Paschalia Obango say they are grateful to be able to provide medical care to other members of the community.

"I feel good," Obango said. “I feel satisfied. I feel that when the client leaves, he is happy because he can solve all his health problems. "

Dr. Wagner says she is inspired by the people she helps.

"This is great business for them," Wagner said. "And the community is amazing."

