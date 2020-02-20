Bag thieves drag women through Anaheim Walmart parking lot – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Authorities are looking for two suspects who dragged a woman 150 feet by her car through a Walmart parking lot in Anaheim last week while trying to steal her purse.

The woman suffered abrasions throughout her body, including her hands, arms, legs and abdomen, Anaheim police said. Part of the incident was captured on security video.

The attempted robbery occurred shortly after 8 a.m. February 13 after the victim had finished shopping at a Walmart located at 440 Euclid St.

The woman was shopping in her car when a white four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra, stopped and a suspect in the passenger's seat reached out the window and tried to grab the victim's bag from his shoulder, he said. police.

When the victim refused to hand over the bag, the suspects rushed, and the woman was dragged through the parking lot, still grabbing her bag.

The suspect in the passenger seat finally dropped the bag and the victim fell to the ground, police said.

Police have posted surveillance photos of the two suspicious women who show them inside Walmart before the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about their identities should call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.