BAE Systems will deliver a unique industrial boiler to the Holston Army ammunition plant – Defense Blog

BAE Systems, the manufacturer of the weapon, has announced that it will receive the delivery of a large industrial boiler on Monday morning, February 24, in coordination with a transportation company and the Tennessee state authorities, at the Holston Army ammunition plant .

The arrival of large equipment will cause temporary road closures and probable traffic congestion during the morning travel hours traveling east along the 11W motorway in the Mount Carmel and Kingsport regions.

BAE Systems is providing this information to the public so that motorists who use this route within the scheduled timeframe can plan accordingly or chart alternative routes to minimize any inconvenience.

This boiler is the first of four delivered to HSAAP in a double-haul transport truck 230 feet long and 20 feet wide. The remaining three deliveries are scheduled for March 9, March 23 and April 6, but those dates are subject to change. Updates will be provided to ensure that the community has the most up-to-date information, including on the HSAAP Facebook page and the BAE Systems HSAAP website.

BAE Systems and Army customers are dedicated to doing everything possible to limit the disruption caused by these deliveries that are part of an ongoing critical modernization construction project at the ammunition plant. The four boilers are central to a new gas steam installation that will replace the existing coal power supply. This modernization effort is one of many undertaken by the Army and BAE Systems that will reduce emissions associated with coal and significantly increase energy efficiency. These boilers will meet current and future installation needs to support the mission of providing energy ammunition to the Warfighter.

The Army awarded BAE Systems a contract to design, build and commission the gas steam installation in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2021. BAE Systems has been the operating contractor for the Holston Army Ammunition Plant since 1999.