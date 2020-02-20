Azealia Banks discusses SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

%MINIFYHTMLfbdbeaf05c6d98093bdf6c5f48cbc17f11% %MINIFYHTMLfbdbeaf05c6d98093bdf6c5f48cbc17f12%

Vogue Brasil Magazine / Michael Creagh

The star of & # 39; Fantasea & # 39; He says that those who appeared on the cover of the magazine should have been her, Kelsey Lu and FKA twigs because SZA, Megan and Normani are not big enough.

Azealia Banks I wasn't here for the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone. Stressed SZA, Megan Thee StallionY Normani Kordei, but Azealia said the three were not large enough to appear on the cover.

She commented on Instagram: "The fact that this is Roc Nation trying to boost a corporate narrative and that not one of her girls are real stars is what is dangerous for the musical culture. Lmao, none of the women makes it worth worth writing at home. " about."

According to Azealia, the cover girls should have been her along with Kelsey Lu Y FKA twigs instead of SZA, Megan and Normani. "By the way, Sza seems Laverne Cox"he added." In any case, it should have been Meg. "

Azealia Banks criticizes the cover of Rolling Stone

SZA was not happy with the cover either. But unlike Azealia, her problems were not the choice of girls by the magazine. "S / o Normani and meg tho," he let his fans know by greeting his classmates. "My sisters, whom I love very much and respect deeply. I was honored to be part of ANYTHING with the two BLACK QUEENS."

When a fan published the cover of the magazine, SZA replied: "If you care about me, delete this." She, however, did not explain what made her unhappy when she hinted at her disappointment. She simply wrote: "I'm not making any video Interviews or photos for the rest of my life hahaha don't ask."

She, on the other hand, revealed her battle against anxiety in her next tweet: "My anxiety has 0.03% to do with an external opinion. I was intimidated throughout the high school, I don't care. It's my OWN THOUGHTS THAT DID DIFFERENT ".

Unlike SZA, both Megan and Normani published and promoted the theme of the magazine. Normani said: "We've been shaping the future [love] @ RollingStone, happy month of black history."

Meanwhile, Megan also posted this cryptic message: "Trying to impress other people is not on my list of things to do lol I wake up and live my life as I want."