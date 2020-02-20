Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic talks about the plan and needs before the deadline to exchange Monday – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML45c5c28a14d6faac74465bec3daac90311% %MINIFYHTML45c5c28a14d6faac74465bec3daac90312%

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic met with reporters to discuss the NHL exchange deadline on Monday before Wednesday's game against the New York Islanders.



The Avs are definitely in the shopping market, and their greatest need is a goalkeeper to replace the injured Philipp Grubauer (outside indefinitely), but they could also be proactive before the return of three injured key strikers in Nazem Kadri (leg), Mikko Rantanen (shoulder or collarbone) and Matt Calvert (lower body), who will be out until next month or more.



Before Wednesday's game, Colorado (33-18-7, 73 points) had 24 games and there were just over six weeks left in the regular season.