Australia Wildlife Emergency | Wild animals

For more than six months, Australia has been on fire.

Millions of hectares have been burned, dozens of lives have been lost, thousands of homes have been destroyed, and a wildlife emergency is now occurring.

It is estimated that up to one billion animals have died. With forests razed, more animals continue to succumb to the loss of food and habitat.

He travels to Kangaroo Island, a tourist destination off the southern coast of Australia that has been devastated by fires.

Known for their impressive natural beauty and abundance of wildlife, conservation groups are now in a race against time to try to rescue and care for sick and injured animals on the island.

Evan Quartermain, an environmentalist, has been helping to rescue as many surviving animals as possible, including the country's dearest koalas.

The flames destroyed about 80 percent of the koala's habitat on Kangaroo Island.

"There are bodies soiling the ground. Nothing could have prepared me for it," says Quartermain. "It is extremely confronting, the number of deaths."

Another environmentalist, Pat Hodgens, is trying to help save one of the world's most vulnerable species, Kangaroo Island Dunnart, a small mouse-shaped marsupial.

It was thought that there were less than 500 of them before the fires, but almost all of their habitat has been destroyed.

"This could be the next species to become extinct," he says.

Meet the dedicated people who fight to save the native animals of Australia.

Source: Al Jazeera