Assemblyman Ting presents bill to expedite the process for cannabis retailers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Assemblyman Phil Ting (Democrat of San Francisco) announced his presentation of a bill on Wednesday to streamline local licensing processes for cannabis retailers.

Assembly Bill 2456 would order the State Cannabis Control Office to create a model ordinance to help cities and counties establish well-regulated cannabis retailers in their jurisdictions.

%MINIFYHTML22b09bafcf571a23ff3d16095a5fb3b613% %MINIFYHTML22b09bafcf571a23ff3d16095a5fb3b614%

The bill is an effort to increase the density of cannabis retailers in the state, which is far behind other states that have legalized marijuana and similar products. According to the Ting office, California has a retailer for every 35,000 adults 21 years of age or older, while Oregon has a retailer for every 5,500 and Colorado has a retailer for every 4,200.

%MINIFYHTML22b09bafcf571a23ff3d16095a5fb3b615% %MINIFYHTML22b09bafcf571a23ff3d16095a5fb3b616%

"It can be difficult for local governments to know where to start by establishing a relatively new type of business in their communities," Ting said in a statement. "I hope that my proposal can facilitate the start-up process, so that they can fight the underground market and start benefiting from the increase in tax revenues."

A study by BDS Analytics and ArcView Market Research found that illegal sales accounted for up to 80 percent of cannabis sales nationwide in 2018.

The bill also has the support of United Domestic Workers of America.

"As a union of caregivers, we have thousands of members and their clients throughout the state that rely on cannabis to treat a wide variety of conditions," said UDW executive director Doug Moore.

"But because many live in locations that have banned legal cannabis, they are often forced to drive long distances or rely on the unregulated market, dangerous options for people who are mostly low-income people of color," said Moore.

Ting's office expects the bill to go to the committee this spring.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.