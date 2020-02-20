Are Lululemon leggings found in flea markets a real business or robbery? – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX): It is one of the most popular sportswear brands on the market and is also expensive. Lululemon leggings can cost you up to $ 150 dollars per pair.

What would happen if you could buy them at half price?

That's what Kristi discovered. She is a big fan of Lululemon and is always looking for deals. Routinely find new items on Ebay with a 20 percent discount.

But that doesn't come close to what he recently discovered in the flea market at Laney College in Oakland: Lululemon leggings, with the labels, which look perfectly real, selling for $ 50 to $ 60.

“I was quite surprised to see, particularly a seller, she had tables full of all sizes, 0,2,4,6,8,10,12; she had all the new styles that are in stores, "said Kristi, who preferred to use only her first name.

We went back to check and, indeed; I was in the post with a large collection of current styles. Then we bought some. The owner of the stand told us that she is a regular at the flea market, which Lululemon sells almost exclusively every Sunday for the past four years.

Sure they seemed real, but we wanted to confirm it. So we asked Chris Johnson, a fake expert, to examine the items we bought at the flea market. He showed us how he looks for revealing signs, like a small round tag hidden inside the pocket of all Lululemon leggings.

"It will have the physical size of what it should be, but next to it and incorporated is the product number," Johnson said.

You can compare that product number with the number on the price tag. If they don't match, Johnson says it's almost certainly false. But in our case, “they compare and match. It's what it seems to be, ”said Johnson.

His conclusion: “The three Lululemon leggings you sent us are authentic. They are currently for sale in Lululemon stores and have not been discounted, "Johnson said.

As for finishing at the flea market, he had a good idea. “Lululemon does not sell through discounts. They maintain very strict control over their distribution chain, ”said Johnson. "So, to appear at an exchange meeting, my informed assumption would be that it would be stolen."

Robberies have been carried out in Lululemon stores throughout the Bay Area. The Santa Rosa Lululemon store was stolen three times in a row in the last four months.

"These robberies are brazen and bold," said Karin Flood of the Union Square Commercial Improvement District. "It's not just opportunistic, you know, people who come in and steal one or two items. But people are entering and following orders."

Flood says that retail margins are currently scarce and that robberies are affecting the results of many retailers. "Not to mention morale in stores," said Flood. "Sometimes, the officers who are there watching the front door are both to protect people in the store and for items that leave the store."

These robberies are not random; They are very organized. The state launched three work groups last year that work with local retailers and law enforcement to connect the points.

"We've connected cases, across the state, along the west coast and across the United States," said California Highway Patrol Lt. Kevin Domby, who oversees a new organized crime work group organized by multiple San Francisco-based agencies. .

"There is planning that includes when to steal, what to steal, where to steal and then what to do with what is stolen," Domby said.

The working group has already destroyed several important operations. Operation Shattered Glass led to the arrest of eight people and the seizure of $ 2.5 million in cash and laptops from a fencing ring on the Peninsula. Operation Demolition Ball destroyed a huge San Francisco criminal network, and the Operational Focus Lens in December recovered $ 2 million in stolen property, most of its clothing, including Lululemon's clothing.

It is possible that part of the clothing has been directed to flea markets. Research is still ongoing, and making that connection is not an easy task.

"You need an expert investigator to conduct a thorough and expert investigation to determine if something is really stolen or not. And then determine if the person who owns it really had knowledge that it was stolen or was involved in its theft," Domby said. " With respect to flea markets, there could be vendors there who are actually victims who may have bought items that they believe are legitimate items. "

Back at the Laney flea market, the owner of the Lululemon booth tried to escape when we appeared with a camera. When we found her, she told us it was none of her business. A few weeks later we returned to the flea market. His post was gone.

We try to contact Lululemon for comments, but we never receive a response. We made a count and found at least six Lululemon stores that have been hit by grabs and grabs. In several of the cases, the suspects have been arrested.

Law enforcement officers know them as reinforcements, which they then sell to fenders. Fencing operations are mostly local according to law enforcement, often working outside public storage facilities. Propellers, however, travel throughout California and throughout the United States.