Antonio Brown's training was truncated after being hit in the head by a gym team

Another day, another incident involving the currently unemployed NFL player Antonio Brown. After fixing things with his baby mom Chelsie Kyriss and showing his newly revived love all over the gram, Antonio decided to go to the gym, but the gym hit him … literally.

Antonio Brown has announced that he wants to play again in the NFL again and that is why he has always been in the gym exercising to keep fit.

During his most recent training, while doing bench press that appeared to be approximately 300 pounds, he encountered an injury that seemed quite painful.

While continuing to train in a Florida gym, Antonio finished his bench press session and got up, that's when an unidentified gym team hit him in the head quite hard.

The entire incident was captured on Instagram live, as Antonio was sharing his training with his fans. However, once it was hit in the head, life vanished instantly and ended.

Although it looked like a serious blow from those who were watching, it does not appear that he was seriously injured. As you will remember, Antonio is still in the middle of a final decision on whether or not he will be officially returned to the NFL or if his career as a professional soccer player has been made forever.

Roommates, what do you think about this?