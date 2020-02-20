Antonio Brown reconciles with former Chelsie Kyriss after a painful accident in the gym

%MINIFYHTMLa860c75c9d7db7ce10f7d0f1b6ed58ae11% %MINIFYHTMLa860c75c9d7db7ce10f7d0f1b6ed58ae12%

The open unemployed soccer catcher enjoys a massage from his mother baby hours after being accidentally stuck in the head with gym equipment during a workout.

Antonio Brown came back with Chelsie Kyriss Following his very public dispute. In a video posted on his two Instagrams, the former Pittsburgh Steelers open receiver received a massage from his baby. He did not write any subtitles, but he put love emojis and roses.

His reconciliation came only hours after he had an accident at the gym. A couple of training teams were released and collapsed after doing a bench press with an observer. He managed to avoid one of them, but his quick reflexes were not enough to save himself from the other. It seemed painful while it was stuck in the head.

Antonio Brown and Chelsie Kyriss have been in an intermittent relationship for years. They share three children together. His last division came after he was released by two NFL teams while facing accusations of sexual assault, including his former coach.

He paraded his new girlfriend on social media, threw his baby out of his house and repeatedly mocked her as a homeless person. She, in response, posted screenshots claiming he begged her to take him back, but she refused.

When asked about his new girlfriend, she insisted that she was not jealous, "I told her to stay with him." She was later caught on the prowl on her new girlfriend's Instagram, answering questions on the woman's page. She defended herself, claiming she was only there because people kept tagging her.

A few weeks after his agent left him, he finally issued a public apology to Chelsie: "I owe my wonderful children and the mother @chelsie of my wonderful children, The biggest apology in the world, because my audience jumped through the social networks, and because of the pain I could have endured while I was on my emotional roller coaster that we all face in life. "