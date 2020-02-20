Anthony Hopkins ready to play Mike Tyson's coach at Biopic

WENN / Avalon / Patricia Schlein

The Odin of Marvel Cinematic Universe is signed for the real story film & # 39; Cus and Mike & # 39; to play the legendary Cus D & # 39; Amato who helped turn Tyson into a boxing champion.

Mr Anthony Hopkins is entering the boxing ring to portray Mike TysonThe famous coach in a new biographical film.

The "Silence of inocents"The star has been chosen as Cus D & # 39; Amato in"Cus and Mike", based on the author's book Montieth Illingworth,"Mike Tyson: money, myth and betrayal".

The film will explore the relationship between the couple and how D & # 39; Amato, who died in 1985, served as a tough father figure for Tyson, making him a great boxer who became the winner of the youngest heavyweight title in the history of sport at the age of 20. .

Filmmaker Nick Cassavetes adapted the story from an original screenplay by Desmond Nakano and will also direct the project, reports Deadline.

"This is an absolute dream scenario for me," Cassavetes shared in a statement. "A chance to work with Sir Anthony in a movie about two of my all-time heroes, Cus D & # 39; Amato and Mike Tyson, the fiercest fighter (and my favorite) that ever existed? In a story about father figures that also disappear soon? I am in heaven … It should be one for ages … "

The role of the troubled young Tyson, which D & # 39; Amato discovered in New York at the age of 13 in the 1980s, has not yet been chosen.

Hopkins is the last actor to join a project on D & # 39; Amato: in 2018, Bruce Willis He signed to play the coach in a separate film, which was defined as the former director's debut "Homeland"star Rupert Friend.

Martin Scorsese had also been previously reported to partner with Jamie Foxx to make a biographical film about D & # 39; Amato, who was played on screen by George C. Scott in the 1995 television movie "Tyson".