Angelina Jolie writes a powerful essay on the meeting of Syrian refugees

Angelina Jolie He continues to use his stellar power to try to speak for those whose voices are not heard.

Jolie, a long-time special envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has in recent years traveled many times to visit Syrian refugees, including survivors of ISIS attacks. She writes about her experiences and her latest thoughts on the plight of refugees in an essay to Time magazine, published on Thursday.

"A few months after the Syrian conflict in 2011, I visited the Jordanian border at night, where Syrian families in shock crossed under cover of darkness to avoid sniper fire," Jolie wrote. "A doctor at the border post told me about a family that had recently arrived. They took with them their 8-year-old injured son and his leg amputated. His leg had been cut in an air attack. He had begged them to bring it with them while they run away, hoping that they can somehow come back together. "

"At that time, I hoped stories like yours could force the rich and powerful countries of the world to intervene to stop the violence," he continued. "But now, almost a decade later, it seems to me a metaphor for the Syrian conflict: the shattered innocence of a generation of children; the irreversible damage inflicted on a secular and multiethnic society; and the years of pleas for help they have had unanswered,quot; .