Analysts see emerge & # 39; blue wave & # 39; in American cities before the elections | USA news

As US Republican President Donald Trump seeks a second term in November, the interest of Americans in voting is growing faster in large cities dominated by Democrats than in conservative rural areas, according to an analysis of Reuters / Ipsos national opinion polls.

If the trend lasts until election day on November 3, it would be a change in the 2016 elections, when rural participation exceeded the vote in urban areas, which helped Trump win the White House by little.

The finding, based on the responses of more than 88,000 American adults who participated in the online survey from August to December 2015 or from August to December 2019, suggests that the "blue wave,quot;, a wave of anti-Trump activism that followed its entry into the White House, in 2017, it still extends through the largest population centers in the country.

Even when Trump has strong support among Republicans, voters' interest in going to the polls seems to be growing faster among those who disapprove of Trump than among those who approve him, according to experts who reviewed the data.

The advantage in urban political engagement extends deeply into the most competitive battlefield states that Trump won by very thin margins four years ago, data show.

In large urban areas of the upper Midwest, a region that includes the oscillating states of Michigan and Wisconsin, for example, the number of people who said they were "safe,quot; to vote in the next presidential election increased by 10 percentage points to 67 percent compared to the 2015 survey responses.

In smaller communities in the upper Midwest, the number of people similarly dedicated to voting increased by only about 1 point to 60 percent in that same four-year period.

Overall, the number of "certain,quot; voters increased by 7 percentage points nationwide from 2015 to 2019. It increased more than that in the larger metropolitan areas, increasing by 9 points in communities with between one million and five million people and 8 points in meters with at least five million people.

The smaller and rural communities lagged behind. The number of "certain,quot; voters increased by 5 points in "non-metropolitan,quot; areas sparsely populated and dominated by Republicans.

Newcomers check their phones in a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. (File: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Moment on both sides?

The increase in urban political engagement helped Democrats win political victories last year, including the careers of governors in Kentucky and Louisiana, with a conservative trend.

It may also have contributed to high voting levels in some of the most populated communities and university cities in Iowa and New Hampshire, which held their presidential nomination contests earlier this month.

"The Democrats are very angry," said Nicholas Valentino, a political scientist at the University of Michigan, who reviewed some of the survey findings for Reuters.

"Many see this administration as an existential threat to the constitutional order. They are ready to participate to try to change the course of this country."

Undoubtedly, many things can happen this year to change the public interest in voting.

"Republicans are also excited,quot; after the House of Representatives, led by Democrats, tried to dismiss Trump by dismissal, said Bryon Allen, head of research at WPA Intelligence, a conservative political consulting firm that works with dozens of Republican candidates for Congress.

In the New Hampshire Republican primary last week, 151,011 people showed up to support Trump even though he didn't have significant competition, a participation that easily surpassed the number of people who participated in previous primaries when former presidents Barack Obama , George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sought reintegration. choice.

"Democrats cannot simply assume that if they increase participation in the suburbs, they will win," said Joe Lenski, co-founder of survey firm Edison Research. "Trump can increase participation in small towns and rural areas to counter that."

Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire (File: Rick Wilking / Reuters)

& # 39; I just want to beat Trump & # 39;

While the vote has been greater this year in the Democratic presidential nomination contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, experts say at least part of that is due to population growth.

Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida who studies electoral participation, said many Democrats could also be sitting in the primaries "because they don't see much distinction between these candidates."

When Trump arrives on the ballot in November, McDonald said: "There will be a much sharper interest in voting."

By election day, McDonald hopes that up to two-thirds of the voting-age population can vote, a record level of participation in the US presidential elections.

That would be more than 60.1 percent participation among eligible voters in 2016, and would exceed a 63.8 percent generation point recorded in 1960, according to the McDonald's Election Project in the United States.

Mary Lou Seamon, 67, of Knoxville, Tennessee, will be one of the millions who expect to participate after the last election. The retired social services worker said that none of the candidates, especially Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, excited her four years ago.

Seamon admired Trump, at least initially, for his experience as an entrepreneur. But his opinions turned sour once Trump took office and decided to vote for him when Trump attacked former Senator John McCain after the death of the former war hero in 2018.

On election day, Seamon will vote for any Democrat, no matter who wins the nomination.

"I just want to beat Trump."

Measuring the wave

The Reuters / Ipsos survey, which is conducted online and administered throughout the United States, began asking US adults in 2012 to rate their general level of interest in voting in the next general election.

Respondents were asked to rate their level of commitment on a scale of one to 10, with a meaning that they were sure not to vote and 10 that they were sure to participate.

It gathered 53,394 responses in the last five months of 2015 and 35,271 responses in the same part of 2019.

Using the postal codes provided by respondents, Ipsos divided the survey by the size of the population of the community in which people lived. Both regionally and nationally, according to the analysis, political commitment increased more from 2015 to 2019 in large urban areas and less in non-metropolitan areas.

It was the same when grouping only those states where the margin of victory is expected to be the closest this year.

A voter arrives to cast their vote in the Wisconsin presidential primary election at a polling station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (File: Jim Young / Al Jazeera)

In a "battlefield,quot; region that included Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Colorado, the number of "true,quot; voters increased by 9 percentage points in large metropolitan areas that have a population of at least five million and 8 points in areas with one to five million, while increasing by 4 points in small non-metropolitan areas.

Among those living in the Upper Midwest, a region that includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, the survey found a leap in political engagement in some of the same urban areas where Democrats fell short in 2016 .

In total, 67 percent of people living in metropolitan areas of at least one million people rated themselves "10,quot; or "safe to vote,quot; in the 2019 survey. That's about 10 percentage points since 2015.

In comparison, 63 percent of those living in smaller communities of less than one million rated themselves with the same certainty of voting, which represents 2 points more than in 2015.

Trump won Michigan and Wisconsin by less than 40,000 votes combined, partly due to the depressed participation in Wayne County, Michigan and Milwaukee, the largest city in Wisconsin.

In the southeast, voter engagement is increasing in large metropolitan areas such as Miami-Dade in South Florida and Atlanta, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by double-digit margins.

In 2019, approximately 60 percent said they would surely vote in presidential elections, 8 points more than in 2015. In metropolitan areas with fewer than one million people, 64 percent said they would surely vote, 7 points more. In smaller non-metropolitan areas, the number of people who were locked in the vote increased by 6 points from 2015 to 60 percent.

The survey found that 65 percent of residents in Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City and other large metropolitan areas of the southwest planned to vote in the next election. That's for 9 percentage points since 2015. Political participation increased by almost the same amount, 8 points, in smaller metropolitan areas, but did not change in the rural areas of the southwest.

The presidential race can be especially competitive this year in Arizona and Colorado. Trump is expected to win Utah, and New Mexico is considered a safe state for Democrats.