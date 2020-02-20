Amy Schumer shares a hilarious (and totally free) trick for parents

Amy Schumer It has a trick for parents just for you.
The comedian, who welcomed her first child, her son. GeneIn May, he took social media on Wednesday with a brief announcement. & # 39; We post a trick for parents on my YouTube channel. Let me know your thoughts please! "He told fans and followers.
On YouTube, the Emmy Award winner appeared in the clip explaining exactly what she and her husband Chris Fischer it occurred to his little one.
"This is our first YouTube video … we want to give our advice on parenting because we have learned so much," he said. "Our first tip is a good toy for a baby between 7, 8 and 9 months old and it's exactly free and what a box is."
The star showed how they decorated the box, pointing out that you want to clean it and "make sure there are no staples." Its box featured blankets, pillows and a layered egg box below, a feature Office alum Jenna Fischer loved
"The egg box is great," he said. "Really. Question: where do you get the egg box from?" Others intervened with suggestions such as Target and Home Depot.
While Schumer and her husband raise their firstborn, and share the tricks they collect along the way, the star has also led fans on their journey with IVF to expand their family.
More recently, he updated fans about the results of his egg recovery, revealing that 35 eggs were recovered.
"Not bad for the old girl, right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah, right? For all of us who got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells, but you can still lead a healthy baby), "he explained on Instagram.
"So we felt fortunate to have won 1! But what did he leave us? Anyway, I really appreciated everyone who shared their stories about Ivf with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how the fall fell. mine, so many women go through many IVF rounds, which is painful and mentally exhausting, I heard from hundreds of women about my miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how it worked after the IVF rounds and rounds. encouraging. Thank you. Anyway, I am very grateful for our son and because we have the resources to get help this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all the warrior women who go through this process. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.