Amy Schumer shares a hilarious (and totally free) trick for parents

Amy Schumer It has a trick for parents just for you.

The comedian, who welcomed her first child, her son. GeneIn May, he took social media on Wednesday with a brief announcement. & # 39; We post a trick for parents on my YouTube channel. Let me know your thoughts please! "He told fans and followers.

On YouTube, the Emmy Award winner appeared in the clip explaining exactly what she and her husband Chris Fischer it occurred to his little one.

"This is our first YouTube video … we want to give our advice on parenting because we have learned so much," he said. "Our first tip is a good toy for a baby between 7, 8 and 9 months old and it's exactly free and what a box is."

The star showed how they decorated the box, pointing out that you want to clean it and "make sure there are no staples." Its box featured blankets, pillows and a layered egg box below, a feature Office alum Jenna Fischer loved