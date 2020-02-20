Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend is arrested again for hours of murder after paying a $ 2 million bond: he could now face the death penalty

Gareth Pursehouse, the man accused of killing Dr. Amie Harwick, was arrested again on bail order and charged with murder only a few hours after he was released from jail when he issued a $ 2 million bond.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles district attorney's office issued a press release that revealed that Pursehouse, of Playa del Rey, California, was accused of killing Harwick, his ex-girlfriend, by allegedly throwing her off a balcony on the third floor of Your apartment in Hollywood. Hills

TRAGIC: Dr. Amie Harwick had filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, but had recently expired. That same ex-boyfriend is now accused of his murder. https://t.co/ymgQNk5A8D – FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) February 17, 2020

Pursehouse has been charged with a first-degree residential murder and robbery charge along with the special "lurking,quot; circumstance. That makes him eligible for the death penalty in the case. The other option of punishment if convicted would be life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will seek capital punishment, but their decision will be announced at a later date.

According to Persons magazine, Pursehouse was launched at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night after paying bail. But he returned to jail less than 24 hours later. His charge reading was scheduled for Thursday.

Police continue to investigate the incident on Saturday, February 15. Officers responded to a call from a "screaming woman,quot; in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills on Saturday afternoon. Harwick's roommate told police her ex-boyfriend was assaulting her.

When they entered the property to find out what was going on, they discovered that Harwick lay without answering under a third-floor balcony.

"She suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall," police said in the press release. "A survey of the area located more evidence of an intruder entering the property and leaving after the murder."

Agents did not take long to arrest Pursehouse and accuse him of Harwick's murder. According to the Los Angeles coroner, Harwick died of blunt injuries to the head and torso. There was also evidence of "manual strangulation."

Harwick reportedly dated Pursehouse over a decade ago, and previously had two restraining orders against him that expired two weeks ago. The former couple had a recent and unexpected meeting at a Los Angeles event, and her friend Vera Duffy says that Pursehouse made a scene.

“She said that when he saw her, he went crazy. He lost it. He made a scene, "Duffy explained, adding that Pursehouse accused Harwick of ruining his life. "I was so frightened. She said: voy What am I going to do? I let my roommate know that I have security at home. "

Dr. Amie Harwick, a popular and well-liked popular sex and family therapist who was once engaged to Drew Carey, died in the hospital because of her injuries. She was 38 years old.



